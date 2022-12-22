‘The Banshees of Inisherin’s’ Martin McDonagh can complete this Oscar set with just 2 feckin’ films

When Michelle Williams entered the Best Actress Oscar race for “The Fabelmans,” that put Steven Spielberg in line to become the fifth person to direct Oscar winners in all four acting categories. That, of course, is still possible, but someone else may beat him to that quartet set this season: Martin McDonagh.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” is looking increasingly strong to nab four acting nominations for lead Colin Farrell and supporting players Kerry Condon, Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan. All four earned Golden Globe and Critics Choice bids last week. At the Oscars, McDonagh needs Farrell to win Best Actor and Condon to win Best Supporting Actress to complete his collection as he previously directed “Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri” (2017) stars Frances McDormand to a Best Actress prize and Sam Rockwell to a Best Supporting Actor statuette.

If that happens, McDonagh will join William Wyler, Elia Kazan, Hal Ashby and Martin Scorsese, but most notably, he will have accomplished this feat across the fewest amount of films at just two. The current record is three, shared by Wyler and Ashby. Wyler, who also holds the record for directing the most nominated (36) and winning (14) performances, first produced victories in each category for Walter Brennan (Best Supporting Actor for 1936’s “Come and Get It”), “Jezebel” (1938) stars Bette Davis (Best Actress) and Fay Bainter (Best Supporting Actress), and Fredric March (Best Actor for 1946’s “The Best Years of Our Lives”). Ashby, who achieved his set in the shortest timeframe, started things off with a Best Supporting Actress win for Lee Grant for “Shampoo” (1975), notched Best Actor and Best Actress trophies for “Coming Home” (1978) duo Jon Voight and Jane Fonda, respectively, and checked the last box with Melvyn Douglas‘ Best Supporting Actor prize for “Being There” (1979).

Kazan’s inaugural category champs — he directed nine winning performances from 24 bids — were James Dunn (Best Supporting Actor for 1945’s “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn”), Celeste Holm (Best Supporting Actress for 1947’s “Gentleman’s Agreement”), Vivien Leigh (Best Actress for 1951’s “A Streetcar Named Desire”) and Marlon Brando (Best Actor for 1954’s “On the Waterfront”). Scorsese, who’s directed five wins from 22 nominations, took 30 years to hit all four. Ellen Burstyn won Best Actress for “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” (1974), followed by Best Actor champ Robert De Niro (1980’s “Raging Bull”), Best Supporting Actor winner Joe Pesci (1990’s “Goodfellas”) and Cate Blanchett, who grabbed Best Supporting Actress for “The Aviator” (2004).

At the moment, only Condon is predicted to take home the Oscar. The “Better Call Saul” alum, who first worked with McDonagh 21 years ago, was in third place mere weeks ago, but she quickly surged into first in the deeply unsettled supporting actress race in the wake of her Globe and Critics Choice bids, the overall strength of “Banshees” — which leads the Globes with eight noms and has nine at Critics Choice — and the underperformance of others. “Women Talking” stars Jessie Buckley and Claire Foy are proving to be weaker than previously thought, with the latter missing the top precursors so far. Condon, who doesn’t have to worry about vote-splitting like the “Women Talking” pair or “Everything Everywhere All at Once’s” Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu, is also leading the way in terms of critics’ awards.

Farrell remains in second place, behind Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”), but he’s slowly closing the gap. The actor — who’s had a great year with three other films and wildly different performances, “The Batman,” “After Yang” and “Thirteen Lives” — is atop the critics’ awards leaderboard as well, which you may not have expected a month ago. He does have to face two transformational performances from Fraser and Austin Butler (“Elvis”), but this is about as good of a start he could’ve asked for. Plus, “Banshees” being a top three Best Picture contender could help him out in the end.

So if McDonagh does join this club with only two films, we have to tip our hats and say congratu-feckin’-lations.

