Quadruple threat: Martin Short could land 4 Emmy nominations for ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘The Morning Show,’ ‘Schmigadoon!’

Six years ago, Laurie Metcalf shocked Emmy prognosticators by earning three acting nominations in the same year for her lead role on comedy “Getting On” and for her guest turns on sitcom “The Big Bang Theory” and drama “Horace and Pete.” This year, legend Martin Short could be on track to do something incredibly similar, appearing on the Emmy acting ballot three times for three different series: Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” and Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” and “Schmigadoon!” He has the chance to not only pull off this impressive feat, but best it by one, too, with an additional bid as a producer.

By far the likeliest of Short’s possible nominations is for his scene-stealing, hilarious performance on “Only Murders in the Building.” He stars as forgotten theatre producer and true crime podcast aficionado Oliver Putnam, who teams up with his neighbors in New York City’s Arconia apartment building to solve a murder. The most overtly comedic of the show’s leads, including Steve Martin and Selena Gomez, the two-time Emmy winner ranks fourth in Gold Derby’s combined odds for Comedy Actor, trailing Martin by one slot.

Two years ago, Short surprised Emmy fans by landing a nomination for the first season of “The Morning Show,” ranking 13th in our final predictions with long shot, 100/1 odds. Not underestimating him again, our users now have him in fifth place to score his second bid for the show in Drama Guest Actor. On the series, he plays film director Dick Lundy, a friend of Steve Carell’s Mitch Kessler who had similarly been accused of sexual misconduct. The actor reprised the role in the second season in the episode “Testimony,” eulogizing his late, recently estranged friend and commenting on their allegations.

If those two performances sound incredibly distinct, Short pulls out an entirely different set of skills for his short but memorable turn on the musical comedy “Schmigadoon!” In this spoof of the musical “Brigadoon,” the actor plays a leprechaun who sings a short song to inform the show’s two confused protagonists (Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key) about how they can leave the magical town into which they’ve stumbled. For this minor role, the Tony Award winner trails in a very distant 33rd place in Comedy Guest Actor in our odds, but considering the incredible year he has had and the tendency in the guest categories for major surprises, it’s not unfathomable that Short could break through here, too.

Short might not be done just yet, either. As an executive producer on “Only Murders in the Building,” the actor could land another bid if the show earns a nomination for Comedy Series, which it looks near guaranteed to do. This would mark his second nomination as an executive producer following his Emmy bid in 2018 for the variety special “Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life.” By our official count, then, Short will likely net two acting noms and one for producing, with that fourth for “Schmigadoon!” perhaps just out of reach.

