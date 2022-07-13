All 19 Emmy nominations for the Marvel Cinematic Universe including ‘Moon Knight,’ Chadwick Boseman …

The Marvel Cinematic Universe submitted their Disney+ series almost 100 times overall on the Emmy ballots. Altogether those resulted in 19 nominations across four programs. Scroll down to see the complete list. And check out the rest of the Emmy nominations here.

In 2021 Marvel had a huge Emmy breakthrough with a superheroic 23 nominations for “WandaVision” and another five for “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” “WandaVision” ended up winning three of its bids, while “Falcon” didn’t collect any hardware. None of the MCU’s entries this year matched that sky-high “WandaVision” tally, but taken altogether they came pretty close.

The limited series “Moon Knight” starring Oscar Isaac is the most nominated of the MCU properties with eight bids. That includes a nomination for the legendary F. Murray Abraham‘s voice performance as Khonshu. The rest of its nominations are for its crafts: cinematography, costumes, music composition, sound editing, sound mixing, stunt coordination, and stunt performance. Isaac also received a Best Movie/Limited Actor nomination, but for “Scenes from a Marriage” and not “Moon Knight.”

The animated “What If?” also has a pair of character voice-over performance nominations, for Jeffrey Wright as the Watcher in “What If… Ultron Won?” and Chadwick Boseman in his last performance before he died of cancer as T’Challa in “What If… T’Challa Became a Star-Lord?” “What If?” is also the only Marvel show this year to be nominated for a top series award: Best Animated Program for the episode “What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?”

All of “Loki’s” nominations are for crafts: cinematography, costumes, music composition, main title theme music, production design, and sound editing. “Hawkeye” nabbed two bids for stunt coordination and stunt performance. Surprisingly, none of the MCU shows received a nomination in a field that the MCU is especially known for: special visual effects. Marvel was shut out of that category in favor of “The Book of Boba Fett,” “Foundation,” “Lost in Space,” “Stranger Things,” and “The Witcher.”

Check out the complete list of Marvel noms below. Do you think these four shows were duly rewarded? Did they deserve even more than they got? Discuss all things Emmy with your fellow TV fans here in our forums.

“Hawkeye” (2 nominations)

Best Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program

Best Stunt Performance — “Echoes”

“Loki” (6 nominations)

Best Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour) — “Lamentis”

Best Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes — “Glorious Purpose”

Best Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score) — “Glorious Purpose”

Best Original Main Title Theme Music

Best Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More) — “Glorious Purpose”

Best Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour) — “Journey Into Mystery”

“Moon Knight” (8 nominations)

Best Character Voice-Over Performance — F. Murray Abraham, “The Friendly Type”

Best Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie — “Asylum”

Best Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes — “Gods and Monsters”

Best Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score) — “Asylum”

Best Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special — “Gods and Monsters”

Best Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie — “Gods and Monsters”

Best Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Best Stunt Performance — “Gods and Monsters”

“What If?” (3 nominations)

Best Animated Program — “What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead Of His Hands?”

Best Character Voice-Over Performance — Chadwick Boseman, “What If… T’Challa Became A Star-Lord?”

Best Character Voice-Over Performance — Jeffrey Wright, “What If… Ultron Won?”

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?