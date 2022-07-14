Why Marvel’s lower Emmy nomination tally is still a win

The first year of Marvel’s Disney+ experiment brought it an impressive 28 Emmy nominations. Twenty-three were for the groundbreaking, high-concept “WandaVision” — this included a bid for Best Limited Series and acting nominations for stars Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Kathryn Hahn — while five went to the drama series “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.” Despite having twice as many shows competing in this year’s Emmy cycle — the live-action ”Loki,” “Hawkeye,” and “Moon Knight” and the animated series “What If…?” were all eligible — we knew that it would be impossible for Marvel to repeat that performance this year. And yet, the popular franchise responsible for some of the biggest pop culture moments of the last decade still managed a respectable showing during Tuesday’s Emmy Award nominations.

In all, Marvel snagged 19 nominations, all in the creative categories. This is exactly what we expected after it became clear none of the shows eligible were of the same caliber as “WandaVision,” which was creatively ambitious, exceptionally well made and captured the zeitgeist in a way few shows do. It is the show against which all Marvel shows — past, current and future — will be measured. But even so, most of its nominations also came from the craft and technical categories, and it managed to win only three because Emmy voters tend to fall back on what’s safe and familiar. So there’s no reason to knock what Marvel pulled off this year.

“Loki,” which debuted last June and saw Tom Hiddleston reprise his most famous role yet again, received six nominations, including production design, cinematography, costumes, music composition, main title theme and sound editing. While it would have been cool to see someone like Richard E. Grant nab a guest actor nomination, this is fully in line with our expectations after the series — one of the most visually and aurally interesting shows on TV — collected nominations from the Art Directors Guild and Costume Designers Guild earlier this year. These six bids also prove that Emmy voters didn’t completely forget about the show despite the fact it’s been a year since it has aired, so this is considered a win.

Unfortunately, the Christmas-themed “Hawkeye” didn’t fare as well. The show likely never stood a chance once it was decided it would compete as a comedy rather than a limited series so as to not provide competition for “Moon Knight.” The six-episode show, which saw Jeremy Renner return as archer Clint Barton to pass the Hawkeye mantle to Hailee Steinfeld’s excitable Kate Bishop, earned just two nominations — one for stunt coordination and one for stunt performance — but both were well earned.

Of course, we can quibble about whether or not Steinfeld should have been recognized individually for her comedic work on the show, but “Hawkeye” was not terribly popular and Emmy voters went down the ballot with a handful of popular shows this year, so the point is probably moot. (Plus, if there is any snub over which to go full Hulk, it’s the show’s absence from the Best Music and Lyrics category; Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who penned the catchy song “Save the City” from the in-show Broadway show “Rogers: The Musical,” were totally robbed.)

Still, if “Hawkeye’s” relatively small haul was predictable, the success of the live-action limited series “Moon Knight” was a pleasant surprise. The show, which introduced viewers to Oscar Isaac’s Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Jake Lockley — aka the human avatar of the Egyptian god Khonshu — scored eight nominations. It was recognized for its cinematography, sound editing, sound mixing, costumes, music composition, character voiceover performance (for F. Murray Abraham as Khonshu), stunt coordination and stunt performance. There was little fanfare around the show as it aired, but competing as a limited series no doubt helped it since the categories were a bit weaker than usual. Plus, “Moon Knight” also aired in the spring, which is traditionally the best viewing window because more recent shows are likely to be remembered better come voting time than series that aired last summer or even fall.

But airing last August didn’t seem to harm “What If…?,” an animated anthology series that explores alternate timelines to show how things might have turned out differently if certain events in the MCU had happened differently. It performed decently given the few categories available for animated programs. The show snagged the all important bid for Best Animated Program, as well as two nominations for voiceover performance. The late Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous nom for lending his voice to a character known as Star Lord T’Challa, while perennial “Westworld” nominee and former winner Jeffrey Wright was recognized for his work as The Watcher.

At the end of the day, these nominations are more or less what was expected of Marvel this year. Until a show comes along that can stand alongside “WandaVision” in terms of overall quality, we likely won’t see the MCU have a year like it did in 2021. But it’s also important to also remember that TV is a group effort, and these 19 nominations represent some of the best and most creative minds working in the medium today.

The full list of Marvel’s Emmy nominations is below:

“Loki”

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

“Hawkeye”

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program

Outstanding Stunt Performance

“Moon Knight”

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance: F. Murray Abraham as Khonshu

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Stunt Performance

“What If…?”

Outstanding Animated Program

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance: Chadwick Boseman as Star Lord T’Challa, Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher

