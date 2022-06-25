All 94 Marvel Emmy submissions for ‘Loki,’ ‘Moon Knight,’ ‘Hawkeye’ and ‘What If?’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe made a big splash on TV in 2021 with its first ever spinoff series, “WandaVision,” which staged a coup at the Emmys by receiving 23 nominations including Best Limited Series. At the same time the MCU’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” earned five nominations including Best Drama Guest Actor for Don Cheadle. The extended superhero franchise has a lot more chances at recognition this year. Scroll down to see all 94 submissions for the canonical MCU shows on the ballot in 2022: “Hawkeye,” “Loki,” “Moon Knight,” and “What If?”

Those four shows give Marvel a foothold in four different genres. “Hawkeye” was surprisingly submitted into comedy categories, perhaps to avoid competing it directly against “Loki” in the drama field. “Moon Knight” is going the “WandaVision” route by competing as a limited series. And “What If…?” is a contender as an animated program, though it also entered a few categories as a drama series (including Best Drama Writing and Best Drama Casting).

“Loki” aired in the summer of 2021, and “Hawkeye” premiered that fall, which made them eligible for last winter’s awards, giving us a glimpse of how much industry love there is for them. “Loki” had the stronger run, winning awards from the Art Directors Guild and Visual Effects Society in addition to noms from the Screen Actors Guild, Writers Guild, Motion Picture Sound Editors, Society of Composers and Lyricists, and Costume Designers Guild.

“Hawkeye” was recognized too, though, with noms from the aforementioned Visual Effects Society as well as the Cinema Audio Society. But as an action series with high production values, “Hawkeye” might have an Emmy advantage in craft categories that are exclusive to comedies. Which show do you think will get the biggest Emmy nominations haul? See the submissions below, and vote in our poll at the bottom of this post.

“HAWKEYE” (30 submissions)



Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actress

Hailee Steinfeld

Best Comedy Actor

Jeremy Renner

Best Comedy Supporting Actress

Alaqua Cox

Vera Farmiga

Florence Pugh

Best Comedy Supporting Actor

Tony Dalton

Vincent D’Onofrio

Fra Fee

Best Directing (Comedy)

“Echoes”

“Never Meet Your Heroes”

Best Writing (Comedy)

“Never Meet Your Heroes”

Best Casting (Comedy)

Best Cinematography (Single-Camera Series, One Hour)

“Echoes”

“So This is Christmas?”

Best Costumes (Fantasy/Sci-Fi)

“So This is Christmas?”

Best Main Title Design

Best Main Title Theme Music

Best Music and Lyrics

“Never Meet Your Heroes” (Song Title: “Save The City”)

Best Music Composition (Series)

“So This is Christmas?”

Best Music Supervision

“Never Meet Your Heroes”

Best Picture Editing (Single-Camera Comedy)

“Echoes”

“Never Meet Your Heroes”

“So This is Christmas?”

Best Production Design (Contemporary, One Hour or More)

“Echoes”

Best Sound Editing (Comedy/Drama, One Hour)

“Echoes”

Best Sound Mixing (Comedy/Drama, One Hour)

“Echoes”

Best Special Visual Effects (Season/Movie)

Best Stunt Coordination (Comedy/Variety)

Best Stunt Performance

“Echoes”

“LOKI” (26 submissions)



Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actor

Tom Hiddleston

Best Drama Supporting Actress

Sophie Di Martino

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Wunmi Mosaku

Best Drama Supporting Actor

Owen Wilson

Best Drama Guest Actor

Richard E. Grant, “Journey Into Mystery”

Jonathan Majors, “For All Time. Always.”

Best Directing (Drama)

“Journey Into Mystery”

Best Writing (Drama)

“Glorious Purpose”

Best Casting (Drama)

Best Cinematography (Single-Camera Series, One Hour)

“Lamentis”

Best Costumes (Fantasy/Sci-Fi)

“Glorious Purpose”

Best Hairstyling (Period/Character)

“Journey Into Mystery”

Best Main Title Design

Best Main Title Theme Music

Best Makeup (Period/Character)

“Journey Into Mystery”

Best Music Composition (Series)

“Glorious Purpose”

Best Music Supervision

“Lamentis”

Best Picture Editing (Single-Camera Drama)

“The Nexus Event”

Best Production Design (Period/Fantasy, One Hour or More)

“Glorious Purpose”

Best Sound Editing (Comedy/Drama, One Hour)

“Journey Into Mystery”

Best Sound Mixing (Comedy/Drama, One Hour)

“Lamentis”

Best Special Visual Effects (Season or Movie)

Best Stunt Coordination (Drama/Movie/Limited)

Best Stunt Performance

“For All Time. Always.”

“MOON KNIGHT” (25 submissions)



Best Limited Series

Best Movie/Limited Actor

Oscar Isaac

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress

May Calamawy

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor

Ethan Hawke

Best Character Voice-Over Performance

F. Murray Abraham, “The Friendly Type”

Best Directing (Movie/Limited)

“Asylum”

“The Tomb”

Best Writing (Movie/Limited)

“The Goldfish Problem”

Best Casting (Movie/Limited)

Best Cinematography (Movie/Limited)

“Asylum”

“The Tomb”

Best Costumes (Fantasy/Sci-Fi)

“Gods and Monsters”

Best Main Title Design

Best Makeup (Contemporary, Non-Prosthetic)

“Asylum”

Best Music Composition (Movie/Limited/Special)

“Asylum”

Best Music Supervision

“The Goldfish Problem”

Best Picture Editing (Single-Camera, Movie/Limited)

“Asylum”

“The Goldfish Problem”

“The Tomb”

Best Production Design (Contemporary, One Hour or More)

Best Sound Editing (Movie/Limited)

“Gods and Monsters”

Best Sound Mixing (Movie/Limited)

“Gods and Monsters”

Best Special Visual Effects (Season/Movie)

Best Stunt Coordination (Drama/Movie/Limited)

Best Stunt Performance

“Gods and Monsters”

“WHAT IF…?” (13 submissions)



Best Animated Program

“What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead Of His Hands?”

Best Character Voice-Over Performance

Hayley Atwell, “What If… Captain Carter Were the First Avenger?”

Chadwick Boseman, “What If… T’Challa Became a Star-Lord?”

Jeffrey Wright, “What If… Ultron Won?”

Best Writing (Drama)

“What If … T’Challa Became a Star-Lord?”

Best Casting (Drama)

Best Main Title Design

Best Main Title Theme Music

Best Music Composition (Series)

“What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead Of His Hands?”

Best Picture Editing (Single-Camera Drama)

“What If… Ultron Won?”

Best Sound Mixing (Comedy/Drama Half Hour and Animation)

“What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead Of His Hands?”

Best Sound Mixing (Comedy/Drama Half Hour and Animation)

“What If… Captain Carter Were The First Avenger?”

“What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead Of His Hands?”

