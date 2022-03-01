Marvel Netflix shows finally headed to Disney+

The same day Netflix’s roster of Marvel television series – including “Daredevil,” “Luke Cage,” “Iron Fist,” and “Jessica Jones” – departed the streaming service, Disney announced plans to add those shows to Disney+ alongside recent Marvel TV blockbusters like “Loki,” “WandaVision,” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

On Tuesday, Marvel announced that all of its Netflix shows – including the superhero team-up “The Defenders” – along with ABC series “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” will start streaming on Disney+ beginning March 16 in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

“Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place,” Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming, said in a statement. “We have experienced great success with an expanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family.”

The Netflix shows were notable for pushing the envelope in terms of language and violence. But in addition to announcing the shows will become available on Disney+, the corporation also revealed a set of new parental controls that allow adults to limit content based on guidance ratings. For instance, a Disney+ subscriber could decide to bar any content rated TV-14 or higher to keep the Netflix shows from surfacing on a given profile.

The news that the Defenders shows will now stream alongside the current iteration of Marvel television comes as the Marvel Cinematic Universe has gone to great lengths to reincorporate aspects of those Netflix series within its current story. “Daredevil” star Charlie Cox made an appearance in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” while “Daredevil” villain Kingpin (played by Vincent D’Onofrio) was a key factor in the recent “Hawkeye” series.

