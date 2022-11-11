‘Wakanda Forever’ or Wakanda never? Where does ‘Black Panther’ sequel rank among all Marvel movies?

Sure to be a blockbuster hit, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” opened on November 11 to tremendous anticipation, coming as it does after the original “Black Panther” made history at the box office and at the Oscars as the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film to earn an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture (it won Best Costume Design and Best Production Design, making it the first MCU film to win any Oscar). That, of course, raised the bar for part two. So where does it rank out of the dozens of MCU movies? Click through the photo gallery above to see all the films ranked by Rotten Tomatoes score.

“Wakanda Forever” had the added challenge of continuing without Chadwick Boseman, who played the title role in the first film but died in 2020 after a secret battle with cancer. The sequel elected not to recast the role, but to pay tribute and pass the baton. And the decision seems to have paid off creatively. The film has a positive MetaCritic score of 67 based on 61 reviews and a Rotten Tomatoes score of 84% after 248 reviews have been counted as of this writing.

Those numbers would be considered strong for any film, but they actually land “Wakanda Forever” smack-dab in the middle of the pack for the MCU. If that number holds, this 30th film in the sprawling comic book franchise will finish 15th. Compare that to the original “Black Panther” from 2018, which tops all other Marvel films with its freshness rating of 96%. Nevertheless, as much as critics tend to lament the Marvelification of modern cinema, this franchise has proved remarkably consistent (only one MCU film, “Eternals,” has a rotten rating). When an 84% approval rating can be considered middling, you must be doing something right.

