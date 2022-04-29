Maryanne Oketch (‘Survivor 42’) praises allies Lindsay and Tori for ‘actively listening’ to her experiences as a Black woman

One day after “Survivor” made headlines when two Black women, Maryanne Oketch and Drea Wheeler, openly addressed their feelings on racism and subconscious biases, Maryanne has thanked two of her white castaways for being allies. Lindsay Dolashewich and Tori Meehan “had every right to fight for their safety in the game once both idols were played,” Maryanne wrote on Instagram, “but instead, they chose to take a step back to actively listen to where I was coming from, and [empathize] with the burdens that I experience.” The 24-year-old seminary student from Ontario added that CBS’s reality TV show is at its core a “social game that is a microcosm of society.”

Maryanne’s comments come on the heels of Drea urging “Survivor” fans to “be kind” following the airing of the ninth episode. “I respect everyone’s thoughts and opinions,” Drea tweeted on Thursday morning. “All I ask is that you respect my fellow #Survivor 42 family.”

SEE ‘Survivor’ deaths: Full list of castaways we’ve lost

For those that missed the episode, the specific moment came after host Jeff Probst split the remaining 10 players of “Survivor 42” into two groups of five. The first group voted out Rocksroy Bailey, making him the second Black person eliminated in a row after Chanelle Howell last week. When the second group entered tribal council, Drea and Maryanne both had strong reactions to seeing Chanelle and Rocksroy on the jury, and it sparked the emotional and informative discussion that went beyond the game.

Drea was the target to go home, but when she saw two Black people sitting before her, she announced she would be playing her idol. That prompted Maryanne to also play her idol, because she didn’t want to be “part of a perpetuating problem.” Since Jonathan Young had the immunity necklace around his neck, only Lindsay and Tori were eligible to be voted out. After an open discussion (and Tori trying and failing to earn safety with her shot in the dark), Tori was voted out of the game. Click here to see how the entire discussion unfolded.

SEE ‘Survivor’ winners list: All seasons

Here is Maryanne’s complete statement regarding the powerful tribal council in “Survivor” Season 42, Episode 9:

“‘Survivor’ is a game, and at its core, it is a social game that is a microcosm of society. We all bring parts of our outside life into the game, and it affects the way that we may navigate scenarios that occur in the game. The allyship that was shown by Lindsay and Tori at tribal was so powerful, as they had every right to fight for their safety in the game once both idols were played, but instead, they chose to take a step back to actively listen to where I was coming from, and [empathize] with the burdens that I experience. That gesture is so powerful, and I can never thank them enough for giving me the space to speak. I have so much love for everyone at that tribal, and the whole cast, and I am so thankful that I was able to speak about something that I wish I heard when I was just a fan watching the show that I love.”

In case you’re wondering, in the entire 42-season history of “Survivor,” only four Black people have won the $1 million prize: Vecepia Towery (Season 4), Earl Cole (Season 14), Jeremy Collins (Season 31) and Wendell Holland (Season 36).

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.