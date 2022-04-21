In a ‘Masked Singer’ first, Baby Mammoth had to be told NOT to ‘poop on the stage’

After seven seasons on the air, “The Masked Singer” is still making history. First a contestant choked on stage, then she stormed off in a diva fit. Now, a costume had to be warned by production not to defecate on camera. Yep, you read that right. “They told me that I could do anything I wanted out here except poop on the stage,” revealed Baby Mammoth during the April 20 episode. “And so I’m gonna take a very big win. Because although you can poop in the circus, you are not allowed on this show.”

The four panelists — Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger — were gobsmacked at hearing the fluffy pink elephant say that. Talk about TMI! “That’s right, Baby Mammoth, that’s right,” Ken declared as if speaking to a toddler. Hmm, do they even make diapers big enough for a creature of her size?

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 7 costumes, judges and host

Baby Mammoth had just performed her version of “Walkin’ After Midnight” by Patsy Cline and was slightly out of breath when host Nick Cannon came over for a quick Q&A. “I am feeling very good,” the non-pooper explained, “because although I have gotten lots of silver, I want to go for the gold.”

The judges ruminated on all of the clues, with Ken thinking the ice and silver medal might suggest she’s Nancy Kerrigan … or maybe even Tonya Harding. Nicole guessed the “stone age” clue was a reference to “Romancing the Stone” actress Kathleen Turner. Robin named Suzanne Somers because of all the work-out references and Rachael Ray because of the talk bubbles.

Baby Mammoth, who boasts the biggest head in “TMS” history at four-and-a-half feet wide, represents Team Cuddly as a member of Group C during this Good, Bad and Cuddly season. She faces off against Team Cuddly’s Space Bunny, Team Good’s Prince and Team Bad’s Queen Cobra and Jack in the Box. Do you think she has what it takes to go all the way and compete against Group A’s Firefly and Group B’s Ringmaster in the season finale?

The eight costumes who have already unmasked this year are McTerrier (pastry chef Duff Goldman), Ram (sportscaster Joe Buck), Cyclops (actor Jorge Garcia), Thingamabob (NFL player Jordan Mailata), Lemur (model Christie Brinkley), Hydra (magicians Penn & Teller), Armadillo (TV personality Dog the Bounty Hunter) and Miss Teddy (singer Jennifer Holliday).