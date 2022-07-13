80% of ‘MasterChef 12’ fans say Alejandro deserved to be eliminated for dirty steak [POLL RESULTS]

Alejandro Valdivia was sent packing on Episode 6 of “MasterChef: Back to Win” after failing to lead the Red Team to a win in the first team challenge. The 40-year old from Atlanta was team captain and, aside from his lack of leadership, dropped a steak on the ground and then attempted to serve it. Judges Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich were flabbergasted and eliminated the Season 11 veteran after revealing he is the first contestant they’ve ever seen attempt to serve food that had been dropped on the floor.

In our recent poll, where we asked you to pick which chef-testant you think deserved to be voted out, Alejandro earned 80% of the vote for his dirt-dusted New York Strip with Sautéed Mushrooms, Charred Broccolini, Roasted Potatoes and Citrus Chimichurri. 13% of our readers thought hot-headed Christian Green, who captained the winning Blue Team should have been sent packing and just 7% felt it was Bri Baker’s time to go.

For their first team challenge, the top 18 traveled to the U.S. Coast Guard Base in Los Angeles. The chefs then collaborated to create a hearty and delicious lunch for more than 100 brave women and men.The Blue Team absolutely smashed the Red Team by a score of 71-30 when the final tally was announced.

Season 12 of “MasterChef” is all about redemption, when All-Star competitors from the last 11 seasons return to the show to see if they have learned from their past mistakes. For the first time ever, “MasterChef” is re-opening the door to some of the most memorable and talented cooks in the competition’s history, including two “Junior Edition” cooks now competing as adults. Alejandro previously finished in 4th place on Season 11 of “MasterChef.” His 18th place finish on Season 12 was preceded by Stephen Lee, a 54-year old from Palm Springs, California and Cate Meade, a 30-year old from Chicago. There are now 17 cooks remaining in the competition to become the next MasterChef.

