Did ‘MasterChef 12’s’ Alejandro Valdivia deserve to be eliminated in Episode 6? [POLL]

For the third week in a row, a semi-finalist from a previous season was sent packing on “MasterChef: Back to Win.” Alejandro Valdivia committed a fatal mistake during the first team challenge of the competition. While making New York Strip with Sautéed Mushrooms, Charred Broccolini, Roasted Potatoes and Citrus Chimichurri to feed the U.S. Coast Guard, the Season 8 veteran was spotted putting steaks on the grill after they fell on the ground. Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich were flabbergasted and sent the 40-year old back to Atlanta. Do you think Alejandro deserved to get the boot this episode? Vote below in our poll.

Alejandro wasn’t the only chef under a microscope on Wednesday. Christian Green captained the Blue Team with a less-than-stellar communication strategy that had teammates Derrick (Peltz) Fox and Brandi Mudd fuming. The 36-year old from New Orleans eventually made an announcement that he would calm himself down, but never quite showed the voice of a leader. Despite that, the Blue Team won the challenge, giving Christian immunity. Over on the Red Team, Gordon criticized Bri for failing to own her station. If there was no team immunity and a final three had been announced, it would have likely been Christian and Bri joining Alejandro in the hot seat.

SEE ‘MasterChef’ season 12: Meet the Top 20 home cooks who are ‘back to win’ [PHOTOS]

Season 12 of “MasterChef” is all about redemption, when All-Star competitors from the last 11 seasons return to the show to see if they have learned from their past mistakes. For the first time ever, “MasterChef” is re-opening the door to some of the most memorable and talented cooks in the competition’s history, including two “Junior Edition” cooks now competing as adults! Alejandro previously finished in 4th place on Season 11 of “MasterChef.” Alejandro’s 18th place finish on Season 12 was preceded by Stephen Lee, a 54-year old from Palm Springs and Cate Meade, a 30-year old from Chicago. There are now 17 cooks remaining in the competition to become the next MasterChef.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.