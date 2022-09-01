Did ‘MasterChef 12’s’ Amanda Saab, Derrick Fox and Willie Mike deserve to be eliminated in Episodes 16 and 17? [POLL]

A triple elimination took place on “MasterChef” last night when Episode 16 and Episode 17 of Season 12 aired back-to-back on FOX. The Top 8 were paired together and tasked with communicating on opposite sides of a wall to create identical dishes with a double elimination on the line. Judges Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich sent Amanda Saab and Derrick Fox home for poor communication and a bad Crispy Skin Duck with Moroccan-Style Couscous, Romanesco and Blood Orange Gastrique.

Next, the Top 6 took over Chef Wolfgang Puck’s kitchen at the famous Spago restaurant in Los Angeles. Willie May failed to show the leadership qualities it takes to win and was asked to turn in his apron at the end of the night. Do you think Amanda, Derrick and Willie deserved to get the boot this week? Vote below in our poll.

Amanda, Derrick and Willie weren’t the only chefs in the hot seat on Wednesday. Dara Yu and Shanika Patterson barely survived the wall challenge when the judges called their Blackened Trout with Salsa Verde, Roasted Corn and Sautéed Mushrooms “straight out of your first year of culinary school.” Michael Silverstein and Shanika were also on Willie’s losing Blue Team at Spago. Shanika refused to step up as a leader and Michael served raw meat to Wolfgang Puck himself!

Amanda previously finished in 13th place on Season 6 of “MasterChef.” Derrick finished in 2nd place on Season 6 and Willie finished in 7th place on Season 5. Their 6th, 7th and 8th place finishes on Season 12 were preceded by Stephen Lee, a 54-year old from Palm Springs, Cate Meade, a 30-year old from Chicago, Alejandro Valdivia, a 40-year old from Atlanta, Samantha Daily, a 23-year old from West Des Moines, Shayne Wells, an 18-year old from Spring, Texas, Tommy Walton, a 59-year old from Chicago, Shelly Flash, a 38-year old from Brooklyn, Bri Baker, a 27-year old from Dallas, Gabriel Lewis, a 24-year old from Oklahoma City, Fred Chang, a 26-year old from Redondo Beach, Brandi Mudd, a 33-year old from Irvington, Kentucky and Bowen Li, a 29-year old from Tianjin, China. There are now five cooks remaining in the competition to become the next MasterChef.

Season 12 of “MasterChef” is all about redemption, when All-Star competitors from the last 11 seasons return to the show to see if they have learned from their past mistakes. For the first time ever, “MasterChef” is re-opening the door to some of the most memorable and talented cooks in the competition’s history, including two “Junior Edition” cooks now competing as adults.

