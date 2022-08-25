Did ‘MasterChef 12’s’ Brandi Mudd and Bowen Li deserve to be eliminated in Episodes 14 and 15? [POLL]

Another double elimination took place on “MasterChef” last night when Episode 14 and Episode 15 aired back-to-back on Fox. The top 10 chefs from Season 12 were tasked with elevating traditional gas station snacks into gourmet dishes. Brandi Mudd’s Spicy Cheese Puff Arepa with Cola Skirt Steak and Fruity Cereal Crema left a bad taste in the mouths of judges Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich. They sent the 33-year old back to Kentucky after telling her the dish “looks and tastes like an orange hockey puck.”

Next, the top nine chefs were faced with another Winner’s Mystery Box challenge, this time from “MasterChef 9” winner Gerron Hurt. After cooking with a box full of chilis, Bowen Li was eliminated for his “bizarre” Seafood Stuffed Pepper with Mofongo Mashed Plantain Cake that felt like “ball bearings in your mouth.” Do you think Brandi and Bowen deserved to get the boot this episode? Vote below in our poll.

Brandi and Bowen weren’t the only chefs in the hot seat on Wednesday. Michael Silverstein barely survived after undercooking his Chocolate Bar Fondant Cake with Peanut & Potato Chip Crumble, Vanilla Mascarpone Cream and Pretzel Toffee that was described as “terrible.” Willie Mike also received low marks in Episode 14 for his Beer-Infused Chicken Pot Pie with Spicy Cheese Puff & Sunflower Seed Crumble. In the Mystery Box challenge, Derrick Fox suffered his first major misstep when he served up “disappointing” Churros with Sichuan Peppercorn & Cinnamon Dust with Thai Chili Chocolate Sauce.

Brandi previously finished in 2nd place on Season 7 of “MasterChef ” and Bowen finished in 5th place on Season 9. Their respective 9th and 10th place finishes on Season 12 were preceded by Stephen Lee, a 54-year old from Palm Springs, Cate Meade, a 30-year old from Chicago, Alejandro Valdivia, a 40-year old from Atlanta, Samantha Daily, a 23-year old from West Des Moines, Shayne Wells, an 18-year old from Spring, Texas, Tommy Walton, a 59-year old from Chicago, Shelly Flash, a 38-year old from Brooklyn, Bri Baker, a 27-year old from Dallas, Gabriel Lewis, a 24-year old from Oklahoma City and Fred Chang, a 26-year old from Redondo Beach. There are now 10 cooks remaining in the competition to become the next MasterChef.

Season 12 of “MasterChef” is all about redemption, when All-Star competitors from the last 11 seasons return to the show to see if they have learned from their past mistakes. For the first time ever, “MasterChef” is re-opening the door to some of the most memorable and talented cooks in the competition’s history, including two “Junior Edition” cooks now competing as adults.

