Did ‘MasterChef 12’s’ Bri Baker deserve to be eliminated in Episode 11? [POLL]

After landing in the Bottom 3 on two previous occasions, Bri Baker led her comrades to victory in Episode 10’s team challenge of “MasterChef: Back to Win.” The 27-year old Dallas native appeared to be finding her stride, but that all changed last night when Season 3 champ Christine Ha arrived and gifted the chef-testants a Vietnamese mystery box that proved too much for Bri. Judges Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich said her Pan Seared Salmon with a Fish Sauce Caramel Glaze, Stir-Fried Noodles and Coconut-Lime Sauce had “no passion,” didn’t taste “like anything” and was “boring.” Do you think the Bri deserved to get the boot this episode? Vote below in our poll.

Bri wasn’t the only chef in the hot seat on Wednesday. Brandi Mudd served up Vietnamese Sticky Pork Belly with Serrano Chili Noodles and Pickled Carrots & Daikon that Gordon said lacked passion and heat. Christine said the noodles were bland and it needed a sauce. Emily Hallock was criticized for serving “stripped down” and “dry” Lemongrass Pork Salad with Marinated Vegetables and Shrimp Dusted Crispy Rice Chip.

Bri previously finished in 8th place on Season 10 of “MasterChef .” Her 13th place finish on Season 12 was preceded by Stephen Lee, a 54-year old from Palm Springs, Cate Meade, a 30-year old from Chicago, Alejandro Valdivia, a 40-year old from Atlanta, Samantha Daily, a 23-year old from West Des Moines, Shayne Wells, an 18-year old from Spring, Texas, Tommy Walton, a 59-year old from Chicago and Shelly Flash, a 38-year old from Brooklyn. There are now 12 cooks remaining in the competition to become the next MasterChef.

Season 12 of “MasterChef” is all about redemption, when All-Star competitors from the last 11 seasons return to the show to see if they have learned from their past mistakes. For the first time ever, “MasterChef” is re-opening the door to some of the most memorable and talented cooks in the competition’s history, including two “Junior Edition” cooks now competing as adults.

