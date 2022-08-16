66% of ‘MasterChef 12’ fans agree Bri deserved to be eliminated for tasteless Vietnamese dish with ‘no passion’ [POLL RESULTS]

Bri Baker was sent packing on Episode 11 of “MasterChef: Back to Win” after failing to impress judges Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich in the Vietnamese Mystery Box challenge presented by Season 3 champ Christine Ha. The 27-year old from Dallas served up Pan Seared Salmon with a Fish Sauce Caramel Glaze, Stir-Fried Noodles and Coconut-Lime Sauce that the judges said didn’t taste “like anything” and had “no passion.”

In our recent poll, where we asked you to pick which chef-testant you think deserved to be eliminated, 66% said Bri deserved to go home after landing in the bottom three for the third time. Just 19% of you thought Emily Hallock should have been chopped for her stripped down Lemongrass Pork Salad with Marinated Vegetables and Shrimp Dusted Crispy Rice Chip that lacked “love, intelligence and strategy.” Only 15% of fans would have sent Brandi Mudd home for her “bland” Vietnamese Sticky Pork Belly with Serrano Chili Noodles and Pickled Carrots & Daikon.

In the episode, the Top 13 chefs were tasked with creating a Michelin-starred Vietnamese dish with all 11 ingredients provided for them. Michael Silverstein won the challenge and immunity pin with his Vietnamese Beef Short Rib Stew with Crispy Crab, Pork & Mushroom Rolls. Dara Yu and Christian Green rounded out the Top 3.

Season 12 of “MasterChef” is all about redemption, when All-Star competitors from the last 11 seasons return to the show to see if they have learned from their past mistakes. For the first time ever, “MasterChef” is re-opening the door to some of the most memorable and talented cooks in the competition’s history, including two “Junior Edition” cooks now competing as adults.

Bri previously finished in 8th place on Season 10 of “MasterChef.” Her 13th place finish on Season 12 was preceded by Stephen Lee, a 54-year old from Palm Springs, Cate Meade, a 30-year old from Chicago, Alejandro Valdivia, a 40-year old from Atlanta, Samantha Daily, a 23-year old from West Des Moines, Shayne Wells, an 18-year old from Spring, Texas, Tommy Walton, a 59-year old from Chicago and Shelly Flash, a 38-year old from Brooklyn. There are now 12 cooks remaining in the competition to become the next MasterChef.

The next episode of “MasterChef” airs Wednesday, August 17 (8:00 – 9:01 PM ET/PT) on Fox.

