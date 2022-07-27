52% of ‘MasterChef 12’ fans say Bri deserved to be eliminated last week instead of Shayne [POLL RESULTS]

Shayne Wells was sent packing on Episode 8 of “MasterChef: Back to Win” after failing to impress judges Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich with his Southern fusion dish. The 18-year old from Spring, Texas served up an Ethiopian-inspired Chicken Fried Steak with Turmeric Cabbage & Potatoes, Collard Greens and Pan Gravy. He was told it lacked seasoning, flavor and life experience.

In our recent poll, where we asked you to pick which chef-testant you think deserved to be eliminated, 52% said Bri Baker should have went home instead. The judges called her Vietnam-infused Grilled Shrimp Summer Roll with Grilled Corn & Bell Pepper Filling, Carrot & Cabbage Slaw and Peanut Butter Gravy “bizarre” and just plain “bad.” Just 28% of you thought the judges got it right when they eliminated Shayne. The remaining 20% thought Bowen Li deserved the boot after serving up Israel-infused Rack of Lamb with Herb Sauce and Pan Fried Grit Cake that Gordon called “confused fusion.”

In the episode, the 16 remaining chefs were challenged to cook a Southern cuisine dish inspired by complex flavors from countries around the world. Christian Green won the challenge with his Jamaican-infused Jerk Fried Chicken with Ginger Honey Glaze, Candied Yams and Habanero Collard Greens, earning an immunity pin for the next week. Shelly Flash and Emily Hallock also placed in the Top 3.

Season 12 of “MasterChef” is all about redemption, when All-Star competitors from the last 11 seasons return to the show to see if they have learned from their past mistakes. For the first time ever, “MasterChef” is re-opening the door to some of the most memorable and talented cooks in the competition’s history, including two “Junior Edition” cooks now competing as adults. Shayne previously finished in 3rd place on the Season 5 Junior Edition of “MasterChef.” His 16th place finish on Season 12 was preceded by Stephen Lee, a 54-year old from Palm Springs, Cate Meade, a 30-year old from Chicago, Alejandro Valdivia, a 40-year old from Atlanta and Samantha Daily, a 23-year old from West Des Moines. There are now 15 cooks remaining in the competition to become the next MasterChef.

The next episode of “MasterChef” airs Wednesday, July 27 (8:00 – 9:01 PM ET/PT) on Fox.

