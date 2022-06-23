Did ‘MasterChef 12’s’ Cate Meade deserve to be eliminated in Episode 2? [POLL]

For the second week in a row, a semi-finalist from a previous season was sent packing on “MasterChef: Back to Win.” Cate Meade was in tears when she failed to put her Stone Fruit Spiced Cake with Bourbon Caramel Sauce and Creme Fraiche Chantilly Cream in the oven on time. It resulted in raw, disassembled bits of dessert strewn across the judges’ plates. Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich eliminated the 30-year old from Chicago after calling her dish “a disaster.” Do you think Cate deserved to get the boot this episode? Vote below in our poll.

SEE ‘MasterChef’ season 12: Meet the Top 20 home cooks who are ‘back to win’ [PHOTOS]

In addition to Cate, Dara Yu and Tommy Walton landed in the bottom three after the chefs faced their first mystery box challenge of the season. Season 7 winner, Vegas restaurant owner and cocktail connoisseur Shaun O’Neale, returned to the “MasterChef” kitchen to dish out the challenge. The chefs had 60 minutes to cook three identical dishes using the spirits they received in their mystery box. Dara made a Rum Soaked Cake with Mascarpone Cream, Tropical Fruit and Macadamia Nut Brittle. Gordon said it was beautifully plated, but the brittle was inedible. Tommy served a Sweet Potato Tartelette with Candied Pralines and Scotch-Infused Butterscotch Sauce that Joe said had no place on the runway.

SEE ‘MasterChef Junior’: When is the Season 8 finale?

Season 12 of “MasterChef” is all about redemption, when All-Star competitors from the last 11 seasons return to the show to see if they have learned from their past mistakes. For the first time ever, “MasterChef” is re-opening the door to some of the most memorable and talented cooks in the competition’s history, including two “Junior Edition” cooks now competing as adults! Cate previously finished in 4th place on Season 8 of “MasterChef.” Her 19th place finish on Season 12 was preceded by Stephen Lee, a 54-year old from Palm Springs, California. There are now 18 cooks remaining in the competition to become the next MasterChef.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.