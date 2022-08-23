‘MasterChef 12’ fans say Emily deserved to get chopped last week instead of Gabriel [POLL RESULTS]

Gabriel Lewis was the first home cook sent packing on last week’s double episode of “MasterChef: Back to Win.” The 24-year old from Oklahoma City failed to impress judges Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich in a Tag Team challenge that partnered him up with Emily Hallock. The duo struggled with Gordon’s signature dishes — Mushroom Risotto, Beef Wellington and Tarte Tatin — but it was Gabriel’s lack of voice that ended his hopes of winning the Fox reality TV cooking competition.

In our recent poll, where we asked you to pick which chef-testant you think deserved to be eliminated, 45% said Emily deserved to go home. 18% agreed that the night’s second elimination of Fred Chang was spot on after he served up Italian Meatball Potstickers with charred Tomato Relish and Parmesan Crisp that the judges called “wrong on so many levels.” 15% of fans would have sent Willie Mike home for his “bizarre” Chicken & Rice Meatballs with Apricot & Plum Sauce and Charred Vegetables. Only 12% of our readers think Gabriel deserved to go home and 10% said Dara Yu should have been eliminated after finishing at the bottom of the Tag Team challenge, but among the Top 3 of the GrubHub contest.

SEE ‘MasterChef’ Season 12: Finalists

In the episode, the Top 12 chefs approached the halfway point in the competition and were challenged to a tag-team cook-off. They were tasked with choosing a partner and cooking three menu items from Gordon’s Michelin-starred restaurants, taking turns against the clock. Next, in order to secure a spot in the top 10, the remaining chefs partnered with GrubHub to elevate a traditional take-out dish into a gourmet concoction. Derrick Fox won the GrubHub challenge, earning him the immunity pin and safety for the next week. Michael Silverstein and Dara rounded out the Top 3.

Season 12 of “MasterChef” is all about redemption, when All-Star competitors from the last 11 seasons return to the show to see if they have learned from their past mistakes. For the first time ever, “MasterChef” is re-opening the door to some of the most memorable and talented cooks in the competition’s history, including two “Junior Edition” cooks now competing as adults.

Fred previously finished in 10th place on Season 10 of “MasterChef.” Garbriel previously finished in 7th place on Season 8. Their respective 11th and 12th place finishes on Season 12 were preceded by Stephen Lee, a 54-year old from Palm Springs, Cate Meade, a 30-year old from Chicago, Alejandro Valdivia, a 40-year old from Atlanta, Samantha Daily, a 23-year old from West Des Moines, Shayne Wells, an 18-year old from Spring, Texas, Tommy Walton, a 59-year old from Chicago, Shelly Flash, a 38-year old from Brooklyn and Bri Baker, a 27-year old from Dallas. There are now 10 cooks remaining in the competition to become the next MasterChef.

The next episode of “MasterChef” airs Wednesday, August 25 (8:00 – 10:01 PM ET/PT) on Fox.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.