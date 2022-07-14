Did ‘MasterChef 12’s’ Samantha Daily deserve to be eliminated in Episode 7? [POLL]

For the fourth week in a row, a semi-finalist from a previous season was sent packing on “MasterChef: Back to Win.” Samantha Daily couldn’t cut the mustard when she served up a “boring” Stuffed Potato Cake with Mushroom Filling and Vegan Sour Cream. “It’s so minimalistic,” Gordon Ramsay scoffed before sending the Season 9 veteran packing. Do you think the 23-year old from West Des Moines, Iowa deserved to get the boot this episode? Vote below in our poll.

Samantha wasn’t the only chef under a microscope on Wednesday. Shelly Flash served up a Tofu Curry with Vegan Sour Cream and Scratch Made Roti that Gordon and his fellow judges Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich called “bare” and “unfinished.” Fred Chang, who won the immunity pin just two weeks ago, was also up for elimination after serving Tofu Gnudi with Mapo Sauce, Roasted Vegetables and Tofu Crema. Gordon told Fred the dish looked like it was plated by someone with a blindfold on.

Season 12 of “MasterChef” is all about redemption, when All-Star competitors from the last 11 seasons return to the show to see if they have learned from their past mistakes. For the first time ever, “MasterChef” is re-opening the door to some of the most memorable and talented cooks in the competition’s history, including two “Junior Edition” cooks now competing as adults. Samantha previously finished in 4th place on Season 9 of “MasterChef.” Her 17th place finish on Season 12 was preceded by Stephen Lee, a 54-year old from Palm Springs, Cate Meade, a 30-year old from Chicago and Alejandro Valdivia, a 40-year old from Atlanta. There are now 16 cooks remaining in the competition to become the next MasterChef.

