51% of ‘MasterChef 12’ fans say Samantha deserved to be eliminated for ‘boring’ potato cakes [POLL RESULTS]

Samantha Daily was sent packing on Episode 7 of “MasterChef: Back to Win” after failing to impress judges Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich with her vegan dish. The 23-year old from West Des Moines, Iowa served up a Stuffed Potato Cake with Mushroom Filling and Vegan Sour Cream that was described as “boring” and “minimalistic.”

In our recent poll, where we asked you to pick which chef-testant you think deserved to be eliminated, 51% agreed it was Samantha’s time to go, but 42% of “MasterChef” fans thought Shelly Flash deserved the boot instead. The judges called Shelly’s Tofu Curry with Vegan Sour Cream and Scratch Made Roti “unfinished” and “bare.” Just 7% felt Fred Chang should have went home for his Tofu Gnudi with Mapo Sauce, Roasted Vegetables and Tofu Crema.

In the episode, Gordon shared his secret love for meatless, dairy-free dishes by demonstrating his infamous beef Wellington transformed into a vegan dish made out of beets. He then challenged the contestants to create a top-notch vegan dish, using their knowledge of flavors and techniques. Amanda Saab won the challenge with her Falafel on Homemade Pita with Pickled Radish, Tomato Salad and Creamy Tahini Sauce, earning an immunity pin for the next week. Derrick (Peltz) Fox and Bowen Li also placed in the Top 3.

Season 12 of “MasterChef” is all about redemption, when All-Star competitors from the last 11 seasons return to the show to see if they have learned from their past mistakes. For the first time ever, “MasterChef” is re-opening the door to some of the most memorable and talented cooks in the competition’s history, including two “Junior Edition” cooks now competing as adults. Samantha previously finished in 4th place on Season 9 of “MasterChef.” Her 17th place finish on Season 12 was preceded by Stephen Lee, a 54-year old from Palm Springs, Cate Meade, a 30-year old from Chicago and Alejandro Valdivia, a 40-year old from Atlanta. There are now 16 cooks remaining in the competition to become the next MasterChef.

The next episode of “MasterChef” airs Wednesday, July 20 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on Fox.

