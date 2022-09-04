‘MasterChef 12’ fans say Shanika should have been eliminated last week instead of Derrick [POLL RESULTS]

Three home cooks were sent packing in last week’s double episode of “MasterChef.” First, the duo of Amanda Saab and Derrick Fox succumbed to their inability to properly communicate during the wall challenge. Judges Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich said their Crispy Skin Duck with Moroccan-Style Couscous, Romanesco and Blood Orange Gastrique tasted like cough syrup. Next, the Top 6 took over Spago for renowned Chef Wolfgang Puck. Willie Mike led his Blue Team to a loss and was eliminated for his poor effort.

In our recent poll, where we asked you to pick which chef-testant you think deserved to be eliminated, the majority agreed it was time for Willie (28%) and Amanda (26%) to go. But most people were upset to see Derrick leave. Instead, Shanika Patterson received the third most votes at 22%. Dara Yu was next at 15% followed by Derrick at 5% and Michael Silverstein with 4%.

In the episode, the Top 8 chefs were paired together and tasked with communicating on opposite sides of a wall to create identical dishes with a double elimination on the line. Then, after two were sent packing, the Top 6 took over Chef Wolfgang Puck’s kitchen at the famous Spago restaurant in Los Angeles. Christian Green and Willie won the first challenge and Christian followed that up by leading the Red Team (which included Emily Hallock and Dara) to victory at Spago.

Season 12 of “MasterChef” is all about redemption, when All-Star competitors from the last 11 seasons return to the show to see if they have learned from their past mistakes. For the first time ever, “MasterChef” is re-opening the door to some of the most memorable and talented cooks in the competition’s history, including two “Junior Edition” cooks now competing as adults.

Willie previously finished in 7th place on Season 5 of “MasterChef ,” Derrick finished in 2nd place on Season 6 and Amanda finished in 13th place on Season 6. Their respective 6th, 7th and 8th place finishes on Season 12 were preceded by Stephen Lee, a 54-year old from Palm Springs, Cate Meade, a 30-year old from Chicago, Alejandro Valdivia, a 40-year old from Atlanta, Samantha Daily, a 23-year old from West Des Moines, Shayne Wells, an 18-year old from Spring, Texas, Tommy Walton, a 59-year old from Chicago, Shelly Flash, a 38-year old from Brooklyn, Bri Baker, a 27-year old from Dallas, Gabriel Lewis, a 24-year old from Oklahoma City, Fred Chang, a 26-year old from Redondo Beach, Brandi Mudd, a 33-year old from Irvington, Kentucky and Bowen Li, a 29-year old from Tianjin, China. There are now five cooks remaining in the competition to become the next MasterChef.

The next episode of “MasterChef” airs Wednesday, September 7 (8:00 – 10:01 PM ET/PT) on Fox.

