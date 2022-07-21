Did ‘MasterChef 12’s’ Shayne Wells deserve to be eliminated in Episode 8? [POLL]

It has now been five weeks in a row that a semi-finalist from a previous season was sent packing on “MasterChef: Back to Win.” Shayne Wells was instantly concerned when he was tasked with an Ethiopian/Southern cuisine fusion dish and his Chicken Fried Steak with Turmeric Cabbage & Potatoes, Collard Greens and Pan Gravy missed the mark. “It’s so minimalistic,” Gordon Ramsay scoffed before sending the Junior Season 5 veteran packing. Do you think the 18-year old from Spring, Texas deserved to get the boot this episode? Vote below in our poll.

Shayne wasn’t the only chef under a microscope on Wednesday. Bowen Li served up a Israel-infused Rack of Lamb with Herb Sauce and Pan Fried Grit Cake that Gordon and his fellow judges Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich called “confused fusion” and “badly executed.” Bri Baker was also up for elimination after serving a Vietnam-infused Grilled Shrimp Summer Roll with Grilled Corn & Bell Pepper Filling, Carrot & Cabbage Slaw and Peanut Butter Gravy. Gordon called it “bizarre” while Joe said the dish “looks bad and tastes how it looks.”

SEE ‘MasterChef’ season 12: Meet the Top 20 home cooks who are ‘back to win’ [PHOTOS]

Season 12 of “MasterChef” is all about redemption, when All-Star competitors from the last 11 seasons return to the show to see if they have learned from their past mistakes. For the first time ever, “MasterChef” is re-opening the door to some of the most memorable and talented cooks in the competition’s history, including two “Junior Edition” cooks now competing as adults. Shayne previously finished in 3rd place on Season 5 of “MasterChef Junior” His 16th place finish on Season 12 was preceded by Stephen Lee, a 54-year old from Palm Springs, Cate Meade, a 30-year old from Chicago, Alejandro Valdivia, a 40-year old from Atlanta and Samantha Daily, a 23-year old from West Des Moines. There are now 15 cooks remaining in the competition to become the next MasterChef.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

