62% of ‘MasterChef 12’ fans agree Shelly deserved to be eliminated for lack of leadership skills [POLL RESULTS]

Shelly Flash was sent packing on Episode 10 of “MasterChef: Back to Win” after failing to impress judges Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich in a team challenge. The 38-year old from Brooklyn failed to lead the Blue Team to victory as they served up New York Strip Steak with Compound Butter, BBQ Beans, Baked Brussels Sprouts and Slaw to a hungry group of cowboys and cowgirls.

In our recent poll, where we asked you to pick which chef-testant you think deserved to be eliminated, 62% said Shelly deserved to go home after landing in the bottom three on two previous occasions. Just 19% of you thought Brandi Mudd should have been chopped instead for crying about her overly sweet beans. Amanda Saab received 19% of the vote as well for inconsistent, chunky coleslaw.

In the episode, the Top 14 chefs divided into two teams to create the best steak and sides for hungry diners in Horsetown U.S.A. Bri Baker redeemed herself, leading the Red Team to victory after landing in the bottom three the past two weeks.

Season 12 of “MasterChef” is all about redemption, when All-Star competitors from the last 11 seasons return to the show to see if they have learned from their past mistakes. For the first time ever, “MasterChef” is re-opening the door to some of the most memorable and talented cooks in the competition’s history, including two “Junior Edition” cooks now competing as adults.

Shelly previously finished in 9th place on Season 6 of “MasterChef.” Her 14th place finish on Season 12 was preceded by Stephen Lee, a 54-year old from Palm Springs, Cate Meade, a 30-year old from Chicago, Alejandro Valdivia, a 40-year old from Atlanta, Samantha Daily, a 23-year old from West Des Moines, Shayne Wells, an 18-year old from Spring, Texas and Tommy Walton, a 59-year old from Chicago. There are now 13 cooks remaining in the competition to become the next MasterChef.

The next episode of “MasterChef” airs Wednesday, August 10 (8:00 – 9:01 PM ET/PT) on Fox.

