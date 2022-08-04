Did ‘MasterChef 12’s’ Shelly Flash deserve to be eliminated in Episode 10? [POLL]

After landing in the Bottom 3 on two previous occasions, Shelly Flash was eliminated from “MasterChef: Back to Win.” The Brooklyn native was asked to turn in her apron after failing to lead the Blue Team to victory on Wednesday’s team challenge. She captained the group grilling New York Strip Steak with Compound Butter, BBQ Beans, Baked Brussels Sprouts and Slaw in Horsetown U.S.A. Judges Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich pointed out her lack of leadership before sending the Season 6 veteran packing. Do you think the 38-year old from New York deserved to get the boot this episode? Vote below in our poll.

Shelly wasn’t the only chef in the hot seat on Wednesday. Brandi Mudd was an emotional disaster and “all over the place” as she was reduced to tears after sweetening up the beans beyond Gordon’s liking. Amanda Saab was criticized for serving up “chunky” coleslaw with more apple than cabbage.

Shelly previously finished in 9th place on Season 6 of “MasterChef .” Her 14th place finish on Season 12 was preceded by Stephen Lee, a 54-year old from Palm Springs, Cate Meade, a 30-year old from Chicago, Alejandro Valdivia, a 40-year old from Atlanta, Samantha Daily, a 23-year old from West Des Moines, Shayne Wells, an 18-year old from Spring, Texas and Tommy Walton, a 59-year old from Chicago. There are now 13 cooks remaining in the competition to become the next MasterChef.

Season 12 of “MasterChef” is all about redemption, when All-Star competitors from the last 11 seasons return to the show to see if they have learned from their past mistakes. For the first time ever, “MasterChef” is re-opening the door to some of the most memorable and talented cooks in the competition’s history, including two “Junior Edition” cooks now competing as adults.

