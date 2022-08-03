72% of ‘MasterChef 12’ fans agree Tommy deserved to be eliminated after 3rd week in bottom [POLL RESULTS]

Tommy Walton was sent packing on Episode 9 of “MasterChef: Back to Win” after failing to impress judges Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich in a dessert challenge. The 59-year old from Chicago served up a Lemon Meringue Tart with Pate Sucree Crust that Gordon said “missed the mark.”

In our recent poll, where we asked you to pick which chef-testant you think deserved to be eliminated, 72% said Tommy deserved to go home after his third week in the Bottom 3. Just 14% of you thought Bri Baker should have been chopped instead for her “pale and underbaked” Strawberry Pistachio Tart. Shelly Flash also received 14% of the vote for serving Napoleon with Vanilla Pastry Cream Raspberries and White Chocolate Glaze that looked “a mess.”

In the episode, the 15 remaining chefs were challenged to replicate a delicious dessert. Dara Yu won the challenge with her Berry Chiffon Cake with Blueberry Swiss Buttercream, earning the immunity pin for the next week. Amanda Saab and Michael Silverstein also placed in the Top 3.

Season 12 of “MasterChef” is all about redemption, when All-Star competitors from the last 11 seasons return to the show to see if they have learned from their past mistakes. For the first time ever, “MasterChef” is re-opening the door to some of the most memorable and talented cooks in the competition’s history, including two “Junior Edition” cooks now competing as adults.

Tommy previously finished in 7th place on the Season 6 of “MasterChef.” His 15th place finish on Season 12 was preceded by Stephen Lee, a 54-year old from Palm Springs, Cate Meade, a 30-year old from Chicago, Alejandro Valdivia, a 40-year old from Atlanta, Samantha Daily, a 23-year old from West Des Moines and Shayne Wells, an 18-year old from Spring, Texas. There are now 14 cooks remaining in the competition to become the next MasterChef.

The next episode of “MasterChef” airs Wednesday, August 3 (8:00 – 9:01 PM ET/PT) on Fox.

