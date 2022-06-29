68% of ‘MasterChef 12’ fans say Tommy should have been eliminated last week instead of Cate [POLL RESULTS]

Cate Meade was sent packing on Episode 5 of “MasterChef: Back to Win” after landing in the bottom three alongside Tommy Walton and Dara Yu. The 30-year old from Chicago failed to put her Stone Fruit Spiced Cake with Bourbon Caramel Sauce and Creme Fraiche Chantilly Cream in the oven on time. It resulted in raw, disassembled bits of dessert strewn across the judges’ plates. Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich eliminated the Season 8 veteran after calling her dish “a disaster.”

SEE ‘MasterChef’ Season 12: Finalists

In our recent poll, where we asked you to pick which chef-testant you think deserved to be voted out, Tommy earned 68% of the vote for his Sweet Potato Tartelette with Candied Pralines and Scotch-Infused Butterscotch Sauce. It was the second week in a row the 59-year old was in the bottom three. Cate was next with 25% of the vote. Only 7% of you thought Dara and her Rum Soaked Cake with Mascarpone Cream, Tropical Fruit and Macadamia Nut Brittle was the worst.

Season 7 winner, Vegas restaurant owner and cocktail connoisseur Shaun O’Neale, returned to the “MasterChef” kitchen to dish out the challenge. The chefs had 60 minutes to cook three identical dishes using the spirits they received in their mystery box.

SEE ‘MasterChef’ winners list: All seasons

Season 12 of “MasterChef” is all about redemption, when All-Star competitors from the last 11 seasons return to the show to see if they have learned from their past mistakes. For the first time ever, “MasterChef” is re-opening the door to some of the most memorable and talented cooks in the competition’s history, including two “Junior Edition” cooks now competing as adults. Cate previously finished in 4th place on Season 8 of “MasterChef.” Her 19th place finish on Season 12 was preceded by Stephen Lee, a 54-year old from Palm Springs, California. There are now 18 cooks remaining in the competition to become the next MasterChef.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.