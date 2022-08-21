‘MasterChef 12’ Top 10 power rankings: Which home cook looks poised for victory?

The Top 10 were revealed on the latest episode of “MasterChef” and each of them are now a little closer to being named the Season 12 champ. Who is left and who stands the best chance of impressing judges Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich? Here are my assessments.

Read our “MasterChef 12: Back to Win” Top 10 power rankings below (from worst to best) for our thoughts on how each of them could potentially take home the $250,000 grand prize. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite home cooks on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think will ultimately join the “MasterChef” winners list.

10) Willie Mike: Willie seems like the nicest person on the planet (or at least in the MasterChef kitchen). However, he seems to produce nicely plated dishes that do not sound particularly appetizing. Do not get me wrong, there’s nothing wrong with classic flavors, but try to liven it up at some point Willie! You need to get back to creative master Willie of seasons past!

9) Dara Yu: As great as Dara’s dishes look, they all seem basic. I am sure they are delicious, but the dishes are not screaming “Wow” to me. She must be doing something right though since the 20-year old is killing it with the judges….outside of the tag team challenge.

8) Shanika Patterson: Shanika is a great cook and her tag team challenge win was well deserved. Saying that, creativity seems to be lacking in all her dishes. They all seem like dishes that you would find at any nearby chain restaurant under the specials. At least they apparently taste delicious and she is still around, so that’s all that counts.

7) Emily Hallock: Emily is an incredible chef that is struggling as of late. Yes, she probably should have gone home in “Winners Mystery Box – Christine Ha” but she definitely improved after that performance. My major issue with Emily is that she lacks the energy to attack a dish. It all looks too perfect as a result. It’s like a masterclass painting but the artist just shrugs as they look at it.

6) Amanda Saab: Since my last rankings, Amanda is seemingly having a roller coaster of a ride but it is all highs. She has hit her stride and despite a slight misstep in the tag team challenge, Amanda continues to surprise many. Her performance in “Cooking for Horse Town U.S.A.” was especially impressive.

5) Michael Silverstein: Any reality TV viewer knows that editing is often an indicator on future episodes. Michael continues to get great editing and has the dishes to back it up. His immunity win in “Winners Mystery Box – Christine Ha” was my favorite so far this season. The dark horse of the competition is now right up there as a front runner!

4) Bowen Li: Winning immunity for the tag team challenge was great for Bowen, who has been on a hot streak as of late. My only worry is that his dishes still do not scream “creative” or “appetizing” to me. Saying that, the judges are loving his dishes so far so whatever gets him to the win right?

3) Christian Green: Christian is one of those rare culinary competition contestants that can make anything work and look delicious. Saying that, his performance in the tag team challenge was less than impressive. Does that matter? Hell no! He is right on track for at least a top 5 finish.

2) Brandi Mudd: Was the tag team challenge brutal for her? Yes. Does that matter? Hell no! Her dishes may not be hitting the mark as of the last two episodes, but there is no denying that she is producing some mouthwatering dishes for the judges. Maybe she can reclaim the top spot in the rankings when it’s the Top 5?

1) Derrick Fox: Derrick is just chugging along this season like a train at full speed and I love it. He is never phoning it in nor is there a lack of creativity. The best part? He just keeps putting out dishes that I really need in front of me right now. His performance in “Cooking for Horse Town U.S.A.” was especially impressive.

