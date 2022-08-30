‘MasterChef 12’ fans say Willie deserved to go home last week instead of Bowen [POLL RESULTS]

Brandi Mudd was the first home cook sent packing on last week’s double episode of “MasterChef: Back to Win.” The 33-year old from Irvington, Kentucky failed to impress judges Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich with her attempt to elevate gas station snacks. Next, Bowen Li turned in his apron after a spicy mystery box challenge of chilis. But fans aren’t happy about it!

In our recent poll, where we asked you to pick which chef-testant you think deserved to be eliminated, 38% agreed that Brandi deserved to go home. But 36% felt Willie Mike should have been the second chef eliminated after he served up Beer-Infused Chicken Pot Pie with Spicy Cheese Puff & Sunflower Seed Crumble the judges called “difficult to eat.” Bowen did finish in third place with 16% followed by Michael Silverstein at 6%. Only 4% said Derrick Fox should have left after landing in the bottom three for the first time.

In the episode, the Top 10 chefs were tasked with elevating traditional gas station and road trip snacks into gourmet dishes. Then, the Top Nine chefs were faced with another Winner’s Mystery Box challenge, this time from “MasterChef 9” winner Gerron Hurt. With no more immunity pins up for grabs, each contestant created a dish that packs heat using an assortment of chilis. Christian Green and Shanika Patterson won the first challenge with Bowen joining them in the Top 3. The second challenge of the night was won by Emily Hallock, with Amanda Saab declared the runner-up.

Season 12 of “MasterChef” is all about redemption, when All-Star competitors from the last 11 seasons return to the show to see if they have learned from their past mistakes. For the first time ever, “MasterChef” is re-opening the door to some of the most memorable and talented cooks in the competition’s history, including two “Junior Edition” cooks now competing as adults.

Brandi previously finished in 2nd place on Season 7 of “MasterChef ” and Bowen finished in 5th place on Season 9. Their respective 9th and 10th place finishes on Season 12 were preceded by Stephen Lee, a 54-year old from Palm Springs, Cate Meade, a 30-year old from Chicago, Alejandro Valdivia, a 40-year old from Atlanta, Samantha Daily, a 23-year old from West Des Moines, Shayne Wells, an 18-year old from Spring, Texas, Tommy Walton, a 59-year old from Chicago, Shelly Flash, a 38-year old from Brooklyn, Bri Baker, a 27-year old from Dallas, Gabriel Lewis, a 24-year old from Oklahoma City and Fred Chang, a 26-year old from Redondo Beach. There are now 10 cooks remaining in the competition to become the next MasterChef.

The next episode of “MasterChef” airs Wednesday, August 31 (8:00 – 10:01 PM ET/PT) on Fox.

