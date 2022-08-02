‘MasterChef’ exclusive clip: Which home cook has health scare in ‘Horse Town U.S.A.’? [WATCH]

More than 100 cowboys and cowgirls in Horse Town, U.S.A., gather for the MasterChef rodeo, where the Top 14 chefs divide into two teams to create the best steak and sides. The team that doesn’t live up to the cowboys’ standards faces the possibility of elimination in the all-new “Cooking for Horse Town U.S.A.” episode of “MasterChef” airing Wednesday, Aug. 3 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on Fox. Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich judge the reality TV cooking competition.

In the exclusive clip above, Gabriel Lewis is feeling the heat and appears to have a health scare from spending too much time at the grill station. “I’m worried about Gabe,” says his teammate Derrick Fox. “These grills are so hot and when you know you have 45 seconds to step away, step away.” As Gordon grows concerned he asks, “What’s wrong?” Gabriel simply responds, “I’m overheating chef,” as he kneels to the ground with ice on his neck.

Next, Bowen Li appears to struggle taking over Gabriel’s duties. The 29-year old from China looks flustered as he butters up stacks of corn in a giant pan. “Brush and season the corn on the grill,” Gordon says as he demonstrates the task and appears to be growing more and more frustrated with Bowen.

Season 12 of “MasterChef” is all about redemption, as All-Star competitors from the last 11 seasons return to the show to see if they have learned from their past mistakes. For the first time ever, “MasterChef” re-opened the door to some of the most memorable and talented cooks in the competition’s history, including two “Junior Edition” cooks now competing as adults. Tommy Walton was the most recently eliminated chef. The Chicago native’s 15th place finish on Season 12 was preceded by Stephen Lee, a 54-year old from Palm Springs, Cate Meade, a 30-year old from Chicago, Alejandro Valdivia, a 40-year old from Atlantam Samantha Daily, a 23-year old from West Des Moines and Shayne Wells, an 18-year old from Spring, Texas. There are now 14 cooks remaining in the competition to become the next MasterChef. Who will go home on Wednesday’s all new episode?

