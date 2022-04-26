‘MasterChef Junior’ exclusive clip: Gordon Ramsay blasts young cooks for serving raw meat at monster truck rally [WATCH]

In the upcoming Thursday, April 28 episode of “MasterChef Junior,” the chef-testants are in for the ride of their life, as the judges take them to a monster truck and dirt biking track to feed 51 hungry drivers. In Gold Derby’s exclusive clip (watch above), Gordon Ramsay is seen blasting the Red Team for attempting to serve raw meat. Is one of these young home cooks in danger of going home this week?

“Is this the best we can do?” Gordon is seen asking the Red Team comprised of Abir, A’Dan, Ciara, Eva and Liya. “You guys just don’t care anymore. I want 10 stunning steaks cooked beautifully.” He then tosses a raw steak off into the distance, shouting, “Now, serve that to the coyotes! Come on!”

The best young home cooks between the ages of eight and 13 have been cast to compete in Season 8 of “MasterChef Junior” on Fox. Once again, Gordon leads the judging panel and is joined by renowned chef Aarón Sánchez and Emmy-winning talk show host Daphne Oz. The winner of “MasterChef Junior” wins the coveted trophy and $100,000. They’ll also take home a brand new Viking kitchen, amazing countertop appliances, kitchen tools, bakeware and a trip to Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.

On Season 8, Episode 7 of “MasterChef Junior,” the Top 10 chefs start their engines for the ultimate race of the season, as they head over to a secret destination for their challenge. The strongest communicators are picked as team captains, as they compete to create the best American-style comfort dish for a team of very hungry motorsport racers. Find out who will take home the checkered flag in the all-new “Junior Edition: Motocross Mayhem” airing Thursday, April 28 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

