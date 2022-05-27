‘MasterChef Junior’ season 8 episode 11 recap: Which young cook gets cut in ‘The Restaurant Takeover’ [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The best young home cooks between the ages of eight and 13 have been cast to compete in Season 8 of “MasterChef Junior” on Fox. Once again, Gordon Ramsay leads the judging panel and is joined by renowned chef Aarón Sánchez and Emmy-winning talk show host Daphne Oz. The winner of “MasterChef Junior” wins the coveted trophy and $100,000. They’ll also take home a brand new Viking kitchen, amazing countertop appliances, kitchen tools, bakeware and a trip to Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.

SEE Aarón Sánchez on ‘MasterChef Junior’ season 8 and challenging Gordon Ramsay in the kitchen: ‘I could kick his ass’

Below, read our minute-by-minute “MasterChef Junior” recap of Season 8, Episode 11, titled “Junior Edition: The Restaurant Takeover” to find out what happened Thursday, May 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite young cooks on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition.

SEE Daphne Oz on joining Gordon Ramsay for ‘MasterChef Junior’

8:00 p.m. — Previously on “MasterChef Junior”! A’Dan served up a Spicy Hangtown Fry with Scrambled Chicken Eggs, Fried Oysters and a Hot Sauce Aioli to secure his safety in the egg challenge. After the remaining six were forced to cook for their lives, it was 8-year old Cruz from Porter Ranch, California who got eliminated. Now six contestants remain in contention for the “MasterChef Junior” title!

8:05 p.m. — The Top 6 are frolicking around downtown Los Angeles and then walk into the Nomad Hotel. It contains one of the finest restaurants in the city. This is a Restaurant Takeover challenge! They’ll be serving a packed house of clientele expecting the best. There are two teams of three chosen by the judges. The Blue Team is Grayson, Liya and Molly. The Red Team is Eva, A’Dan and Ivy. Gordon says the eldest will captain each team, and that’s Grayson and Eva.

8:10 p.m. — The young cooks head to the kitchen and get a demonstration from Rudy Lopez, the head chef at Nomad. Tonight’s menu features two amazing appetizers and two fantastic entrees. Rudy moves pretty quickly through the process as the kids vigorously take notes. The people dining at the restaurant will have no idea that. the chefs in the kitchen are a bunch of kids, so they expect plenty of honest feedback.

8:20 p.m. — The teams get together and strategize. The Blue Team is very focused and Grayson seems to communicate well with his teammates. Over on the Red Team, Eva is determined to prove to the judges she deserves her spot in the Top 5. Guests begin to arrive and orders are rolling in! A’Dan immediately throws calamari on the stove and it’s too early! He didn’t communicate with his team and Gordon asks, “Do you want to just go home now?” A’Dam admits his mistake and regroups. The Blue Team has great timing so far and they’ve served up their first dish! The Red Team is a mess!

8:30 p.m. — The Blue Team continues to get food out at a good pace. Grayson’s leadership is great. Over on the Red Team, Eva is struggling to work with A’Dan. Gordon stops everything to ask why A’Dan is having such a tough time at the calamari station. He and Eva are pulled aside and told to work together. Aaron walks over and encourages the Red Team with a little more gentle love. One person in the dining room said her scallops from the Red Team were a little cold and overall the food was just “okay.” Another diner liked her calamari from the Red Team. Back in the kitchen, appetizers are finished. Gordon tells Eva to talk more and A’Dan to listen more.

8:45 p.m. — Both teams begin cooking entrees. A’Dan makes another mistake when he throws a steak on a warm pan. It’s not hot enough for Gordon! He’s really struggling. Over on the Blue Side, Liya is worried when Grayson switches her over to the fish station at the last minute. She’s less confident about cooking sea bass. The Blue Team hits a snag when a steak is returned from the dining room. Molly sent out fully rare meat that Daphne had to retrieve. Meanwhile, A’Dan is lighting fires in the kitchen and Gordon tosses his pan in the sink. It’s a little out of hand. Next, Liya’s worst fears come true when she serves raw sea bass. She asks to switch and starts to cry before Gordon calls her into the pantry and talks her off the ledge.

8:55 p.m. — Ivy is cooking beautifully, but A’Dan puts out a raw steak and Eva isn’t communicating. Gordon calls the entire Red Team into the pantry. They ensure him they’ll get it together. Towards the end of the challenge, Aaron actually has to step in and join the Red Team. He shows A’Dan the proper way to cook his steak. A couple of people in the dining room have commented that the Red Team’s steak is too salty. All the food has been served and Gordon surprises the diners when he introduces the young chefs who cooked their meals.

8:59 p.m. — Gordon announces that the winning team is the Blue Team. That means A’Dan, Eva or Ivy will head home tonight. The young cook being eliminated in sixth place is A’Dan. The 10-year old from Atlanta begins to cry and Aaron and Daphne look like they’re barely holding it together themselves. Just five young cooks remain in this competition!

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds for “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Project Runway” and more. You can keep changing your predictions until just each episode airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.