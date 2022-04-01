‘MasterChef Junior’ season 8 episode 3 recap: Who runs out of steam at the fair? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The best young home cooks between the ages of eight and 13 have been cast to compete in Season 8 of “MasterChef Junior” on Fox. Once again, Gordon Ramsay leads the judging panel and is joined by renowned chef Aarón Sánchez and Emmy-winning talk show host Daphne Oz. The winner of “MasterChef Junior” wins the coveted trophy and $100,000. They’ll also take home a brand new Viking kitchen, amazing countertop appliances, kitchen tools, bakeware and a trip to Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “MasterChef Junior” recap of Season 8, Episode 3, titled “Junior Edition: All’s Fair At Ren Faire,” to find out what happened Thursday, March 31 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite young cooks on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition.

8:00 p.m. — Previously on “MasterChef Junior”! The contestants were split up into three teams of five and competed in a pizza-making challenge. The team that made the least amount of “perfect pizza pies” in 20 minutes then had to compete in an elimination challenge. Nine-year old Tegan was eliminated after not being able to replicate Gordon’s award-winning salmon dish. Now 14 contestants remain in contention for the “MasterChef Junior” title!

8:05 p.m. — The young chefs arrive at a Renaissance Festival for their first field challenge of the season. They’re thrilled to see all the people dressed up in costumes. Things get even more exciting when they prepare to witness a jousting match between two knights. Following the match, the knights present themselves and pull of their masks to reveal Gordon and Aarón. Okay, I feel like there may have been some fancy editing here. Jousting on horses? I’m not sure about that. Next, Daphne, the Renaissance Festival queen joins them.

8:10 p.m. — Gordon welcomes the contestants to their first field challenge. Today they will test their ability to make food for a very, very large crowd. Today everyone will be celebrating the eve of this Renaissance Fair’s grand opening. There will be two teams of seven captained by Eva (Blue Team) and Maclain (Red Team). Eva seems much more confident in her ability to be a captain. She’s played sports a lot while Maclain considers himself a quiet, shy person. The captains choose their teams and, sadly, someone always has to be picked last. That person today was Freddy, who Eva describes as “a little bossy” and “difficult.” I guess we will see if she can manage him! Now, each team will have to make a classic Renaissance Fair dish: some form of meat on a bone. But that’s not all. Before they serve their incredible entree, they’ll have to serve a handmade Scotch egg. The crowd of 51 feasters will vote for today’s winning team.

8:15 p.m. — The teams disburse into their respective kitchens to plan out their meals. They have just 60 minutes to cook everything. Maclain asks his Red teammates to throw out ideas after his remark about cooking lamb is shot down. They ultimately land on a pork chop with bright vegetables, like red cabbage, and smashed potatoes. Next, Maclain delegates specific tasks to every cook and sends them on their way. Over on the Blue Team, Eva seems less interested in hearing what her teammates want to cook. She lets them know they’ll be serving up chicken legs with rice and Brussel sprouts. Now that everyone has their tasks, it’s time to get cooking!

8:20 p.m. — The first major problem comes from the Blue Team when Andrew and Starla realize their Scotch eggs have raw meat in them. It must be corrected before they are able to serve anything to their guests. Gordon tells team captain Eva to speed things up. Over on the Red Team, Liya is worried about Maclain’s lack of communication skills. He isn’t even able to tell A’Dan how much time is left on the cooking clock. Over on the Blue Team, Freddy is stressed out about cooking “six giant pans” of Brussel sprouts. Freddy may not be among the favorite contestants to pick for a teammate, but he’s certainly one of my favorites to watch! His soundbites and interviews are hilarious. The Scotch eggs are complete and both teams are serving their own versions: Andrew and Starla for the Blue Team and Ivy and Cruz for the Red Team.

8:30 p.m. — The judges will now taste both teams’ dishes before the crowd is served. Eva’s Blue Team is serving Grilled Chicken Leg with Rice, Brussel Sprouts and Lemon Vinaigrette. Gordon compliments the cook Eva and Molly got on the chicken. Daphne enjoys Jillian’s fluffy rice, but everything, especially the sprouts, need more seasoning. Eva calls her team together to give them feedback so everything is perfect before they serve their guests. Over on the Red Team, Maclain presents their Grilled Pork Chop with Smashed Potatoes, Braised Red Cabbage and Onion Gravy. Gordon says Grayson and A’Dan nailed the cook on the pork. Liya’s gravy is terrible though, and the potatoes aren’t much better.

8:40 p.m. — The Blue Team’s rice is getting overcooked and sticky. It’s a total disaster and must be fixed immediately. Jasmine feels like she let down her team, but she’s keeping her head up. Meanwhile, Freddy looks defeated so Gordon gives him a little pep talk. The 12-year old wasn’t happy about being picked last, but his job now is to try his best for the Blue Team no matter what. Meanwhile, Maclain begins to buckle under the pressure of being the Red Team’s captain. Gordon says he must communicate better and organize the team. Just when things start too look like they might be coming together, Molly drops 10 chicken legs in the dirt for the Blue Team. Yikes! Things aren’t any better on the Red Team. They have cold pork chops with no coloring.

8:50 p.m. — The diners have arrived and plates are being served. Gordon calls the Red Team together and calls them a “disaster” who aren’t playing as a team. He tells Maclain to hand over his captain band if he can’t find his voice. Maclain hands it over to A’Dan, who he feels has a strong voice. It was sad to watch, but A’Dan is definitely a more vocal competitor. The energy has completely shifted for the better. Meanwhile, the Blue Team is deflated when Jasmine announces they’re out of rice. They’ll have to serve up their final plates with just chicken and Brussel sprouts. It was a weak ending after a strong start.

8:59 p.m. — The votes are counted and the Red Team has won! Unfortunately, someone from the Blue Team must now be eliminated. The bottom four are Eva, Andrew, Jillian and Starla. In the end, Jillian has to be cut from the competition. She ran out of rice during the challenge and it was never seasoned that well to begin with. The 11-year old from Yonkers, New York is sad to go home, but proud of herself for making the Top 15. That’s a wrap for tonight.

