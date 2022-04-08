‘MasterChef Junior’ season 8 episode 4 recap: Which young cook stinks up kitchen with smelly mystery box? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The best young home cooks between the ages of eight and 13 have been cast to compete in Season 8 of “MasterChef Junior” on Fox. Once again, Gordon Ramsay leads the judging panel and is joined by renowned chef Aarón Sánchez and Emmy-winning talk show host Daphne Oz. The winner of “MasterChef Junior” wins the coveted trophy and $100,000. They’ll also take home a brand new Viking kitchen, amazing countertop appliances, kitchen tools, bakeware and a trip to Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.

SEE Aarón Sánchez on ‘MasterChef Junior’ season 8 and challenging Gordon Ramsay in the kitchen: ‘I could kick his ass’

Below, read our minute-by-minute “MasterChef Junior” recap of Season 8, Episode 4, titled “Junior Edition: Donut Holes & Hold Your Nose,” to find out what happened Thursday, April 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite young cooks on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition.

SEE Daphne Oz on joining Gordon Ramsay for ‘MasterChef Junior’

Keep refreshing/reloading this “MasterChef Junior” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. — Previously on “MasterChef Junior”! The contestants were split up into two teams of seven and competed at a Renaissance Festival, testing their abilities to cook for a crowd. When Maclain realized his voice wasn’t strong enough to lead the challenge, he turned his captain duties over to A’Dan, who led the Red Team to victory. The Blue Team led by Eva fell short. 11-year old Jillian was eliminated after failing to keep up at the Blue Team’s rice station. Now 13 contestants remain in contention for the “MasterChef Junior” title!

8:05 p.m. — The Top 13 junior home cooks in America enter the MasterChef kitchen. Gordon is excited to announce tonight’s special guest is his daughter, Tilly Ramsay. Tilly unveils a wall of delicious donuts, which elicits screams from all the kids. Today’s challenge will be making donut holes. They’ll have to make at least 50 of them, in two different flavors, and stack them in a beautiful pile. The Top 3 who impress the judges the most will win immunity. They have 60 minutes and the time starts now!

8:10 p.m. — Tilly says if she was competing she would choose to make lemon and vanilla donut holes. Andrew is making lemon donut holes with macha and hibiscus glaze. Okay, Andrew! Starla admits she’s not much of a baker, but she enjoys it. She’s making nutmeg and sugar donut holes, but she’s also doing coconut! Her inspiration is the beach. Maclain is making Mayan chocolate and hazelnut donut holes. Daphne seems particularly intrigued by Maclain’s flavors. Freddy is keeping it simple with chocolate and vanilla, because if you don’t like both you like at least one. Freddy is already one of my favorite contestants this season, but he ups his game even further by flirting with Tilly. He asks Gordon’s daughter what she thinks of American boys and even offers to give her a tour of Philadelphia. This kid is hilarious. Gordon can’t believe what’s happening in front of him.

8:20 p.m. — 10 minutes remain in the challenge and Gordon encourages everyone to get moving! Some cooks are really running behind, especially Freddy who seems more interested in eating his donut holes than stacking them. There are a lot of kids who didn’t complete their stacks here, so this could get interesting. A few young cooks did well though, starting with Eva. She brings forward Lemon Poppyseed Donuts and Rosewater Donuts. Daphne says the frosting is a “total winner.” Tilly loves her rosewater donuts. Next to be highlighted is Starla, who brings forward Coconut Donuts and Nutmeg & Sugar Donuts. Gordon loves the lightness and says her tower is the most beautiful. Next up is Maclain, with his Mayan Chocolate Donuts and Hazelnut Donuts, which have been glazed to perfection. Grayson is next, showcasing his Matcha & Black Sesame Donuts and his Blackberry, Lemon & Thyme Donuts. Grayson is always getting fancy with those flavors! Aaron loves it. Ivy made Strawberry and Orange Donuts with plenty of sprinkles. Gordon tells her that his only critique is to give them a little more pop of color to identify the flavors. Daphne loves how Ivy cooked her donuts.

8:30 p.m. — The judges deliberate and decide which three young cooks will win immunity for this challenge. Eva, Ivy and Starla are declared safe! The rest of the competitors will compete in the mystery box challenge, but first they all wave goodbye to Tilly. The kids throw on their black aprons and look nervous to face this elimination challenge. Whatever is hiding in this box stinks! When they lift up their boxes, the cheftestants are terrified to find a giant monkfish, octopus, crickets, frog legs and various other smelly things. Gordon guarantees they can be transformed into something delicious. Daphne says they have one hour to make a dish highlighting one of these stinky, icky foods. Time to get cookin’!

8:40 p.m. — Everyone is scrambling to find a delicious way to transform these stinky foods. Daphne mentions how the kids look more about this challenge than they have anything so far. They really want to push themselves. As each of them gets settled in and cooking, Abir slices his finger with a knife. Ouch! The 10-year old remains calm, gets it wrapped and keeps it moving. These kids are taking risks with these ingredients, but doing it with confidence. Gordon seems most concerned about Maclain right now and Daphne thinks Liya might be struggling. Aaron thinks Freddy lacks the knowledge to make this octopus salad. Time has expired and the young cooks have all plated their dishes. Who will face elimination?

8:55 p.m. — The judges call forward Freddy, who made an Octopus Nicoise Salad. He didn’t have enough time to get the fried egg in. Gordon says it doesn’t look good and questions if Freddy really wants to compete. He urges the youngster not to sulk when he gets down. On the upside, Freddy has cooked the octopus beautifully. Gordon gives him more tough love, telling Freddy he needs some discipline. Next up is Molly, who made Monkfish with Homemade Biscuits, Lemon Aioli, and Slaw with Red Wine Vinaigrette. Daphne doesn’t think this presentation is restaurant quality. Gordon calls it “ugly.” Aaron likes the seasoning on the fish, but he’s missing the essence of the dish. Gordon says it’s Molly’s worst dish of the competition. Next up is Maclain and his Grilled Octopus with Spicy Israeli Couscous, Spicy Chimichurri, Baked Sunchokes and Braised Carrots. Gordon says there is way too much couscous and he can barely see the octopus. Aaron says the sunchokes are oily and the couscous is over cooked. There are too many elements that aren’t working together. The last dish they want to take a closer look at belongs to Andrew, who made Grilled Octopus with Glazed Baby Carrots, Lime Aioli, Scallion Pancake, and Roasted Jalapenos with Chopped Crickets. Gordon calls the plating “a mess.” Daphne says the octopus is delicious in Andrew’s dish. Aaron says there are “so many great things here” but it’s a “frustrating dish.” Gordon calls it “badly executed.”

8:59 p.m. — The judges step aside to decide if Freddy, Molly, Maclain or Andrew will be eliminated. When they return, they announce Maclain has been eliminated. Unfortunately, the main components of his dish were badly executed. The stylish 12-year old leaves the kitchen with his head held high. That’s a wrap for tonight. Just 12 young home cooks remain in the competition.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds for “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Project Runway” and more. You can keep changing your predictions until just each episode airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.