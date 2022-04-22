‘MasterChef Junior’ season 8 episode 6 recap: Which young cook’s dreams go up in flames? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The best young home cooks between the ages of eight and 13 have been cast to compete in Season 8 of “MasterChef Junior” on Fox. Once again, Gordon Ramsay leads the judging panel and is joined by renowned chef Aarón Sánchez and Emmy-winning talk show host Daphne Oz. The winner of “MasterChef Junior” wins the coveted trophy and $100,000. They’ll also take home a brand new Viking kitchen, amazing countertop appliances, kitchen tools, bakeware and a trip to Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.

SEE Aarón Sánchez on ‘MasterChef Junior’ season 8 and challenging Gordon Ramsay in the kitchen: ‘I could kick his ass’

Below, read our minute-by-minute “MasterChef Junior” recap of Season 8, Episode 6, titled “Junior Edition: Where’s Walnuts?” to find out what happened Thursday, April 21 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite young cooks on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition.

SEE Daphne Oz on joining Gordon Ramsay for ‘MasterChef Junior’

8:00 p.m. — Previously on “MasterChef Junior”! It was boys vs. girls in a challenge that had teams competing for the votes of pregnant diners. In the end, the boys couldn’t get along in the kitchen and served up raw chicken. 12-year old Freddy was told to pack up his bags and head back to Philadelphia. Now 11 contestants remain in contention for the “MasterChef Junior” title!

8:05 p.m. — The excited young cooks run into the kitchen screaming, ready for yet another challenge. It’s a mystery box challenge and tonight’s mystery box ingredient is a California walnut. The chefs have one hour to cook up a walnut dish. Whoever creates the best dish will be safe from elimination tonight. Let’s go!

8:15 p.m. — These kids go absolutely bonkers in the pantry while searching for more ingredients. Finally they all seem to have what they need and begin cooking. The judges circulate the room and question each cook about what they’re making. Everyone seems pretty confident in this walnut challenge. Then disaster strikes for A’Dan when he realizes his dish is raw. There’s still time on the clock. Gordon tells him not to panic and get the dish back in the oven immediately. Finally, the clock runs out and each young cook has plated their dish. It’s time for judgment.

8:25 p.m. — The judges circulate the room and gauge the success or failure of each young cook. It seems like there are a lot of disasters! But before we get to those, the judges call forward the top three. Liya is first with her Walnut Shrimp with Pineapple Fried Rice. Aarón loves the creativity. Gordon says the shrimp is cooked beautifully. Daphne says it’s delicious. Next up is Cruz with his Berry & Walnut Crumble with Whipped Cream and Walnuts. Aarón says it looks like heaven. Daphne would have chopped the walnuts more, but thinks he did a great job. Gordon says it looks like it came right out of a gastropub. Finally, Ciara rounds out the top three with her Walnut Cake with Sauternes Pears, Walnut Oat Crumble and Mascarpone Cream. Daphne calls it “stunning.” Aarón calls is “utterly delicious.” Gordon says it’s Ciara’s best dish in the competition. The judges talk it over and decide the first person into the Top 10 is Ciara. She can go relax on the balcony.

8:30 p.m. — It’s now time for the elimination challenge. Gordon introduces a special guest: Season 7 champ Che Spiotta. This kid is a total legend to these aspiring chefs and it’s fun to watch them get giddy when he arrives. Gordon and Che teach the contestants how to properly flambé before they are given their challenge: Make an incredible flambé dish in 45 minutes. Time starts now!

8:40 p.m. — The young cooks are firing up this kitchen and things are a little scary! This is a lot of fire, but everyone seems to be doing okay. Time finally expires and elimination is on the line. Who will make the Top 10 and who will go down in flames?

8:50 p.m. — The judges walk around the room taking small tastes of each dish. The judges call Starla forward as part of the bottom three. She made Tequila Flambéed New York Strip with Tomatillo Salsa and Chipotle Corn. Gordon says it looks like something is missing, particularly a starch. Daphne thinks it’s under-seasoned. Aaron’s disappointed she didn’t take advantage of more ingredients in the pantry. Next up in the bottom three is A’Dan with Pan-Seared Lamb with Sautéed Zucchini, Fried Capers and Fried Fingerling Potatoes. Gordon says it actually tastes quite nice, but the lamb is overcooked. Daphne says the capers are delicious, but there are too many.

8:59 p.m. — The last cheftestant in the bottom three is Andrew with Rum Pecan Cake with Carmelized Pineapple and Caramel Sauce. Gordon said Andrew’s bananas were delicious, but he left them off the plate! “What a shame.” The cake is raw, but the pineapple is delicious. The judges talk it over and decide 10-year old Andrew will be leaving tonight. The young chef says he still dreams of opening a bakery in Paris one day.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds for “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Project Runway” and more. You can keep changing your predictions until just each episode airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.