‘MasterChef Junior’ season 8 episode 7 recap: Which contestant is crushed by the competition in ‘Motocross Mayhem’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The best young home cooks between the ages of eight and 13 have been cast to compete in Season 8 of “MasterChef Junior” on Fox. Once again, Gordon Ramsay leads the judging panel and is joined by renowned chef Aarón Sánchez and Emmy-winning talk show host Daphne Oz. The winner of “MasterChef Junior” wins the coveted trophy and $100,000. They’ll also take home a brand new Viking kitchen, amazing countertop appliances, kitchen tools, bakeware and a trip to Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “MasterChef Junior” recap of Season 8, Episode 7, titled “Junior Edition: Motocross Mayhem” to find out what happened Thursday, April 28 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite young cooks on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition.

8:00 p.m. — Previously on “MasterChef Junior”! Ciara won the mystery box walnut challenge making her the first young cook safe for the night. The remaining 10 chef-testants had to make an incredible flambé dish in 45 minutes to avoid elimination. In the end, 10-year old Andrew was told to turn in his apron and head home. Now 10 contestants remain in contention for the “MasterChef Junior” title!

8:05 p.m. — Contestants will be split into teams of five for the next challenge and the judges picked captains. They would like Abir and Molly to step up and prove they have what it takes to be leaders. Molly will choose the Red Team and Abir will choose the Blue Team. After all is said and done the Red Team consists of Molly, Liya, Ciara, Eva and A’Dan. The Blue Team is Abir, Grayson, Ivy, Cruz and Starla. Then Daphne surprises the contestants that the challenge won’t be happening in the kitchen. Off they go!

8:10 p.m. — The kids pile into a monster truck and head over to a motorcross course. We see dirt bikers and monster trucks tearing up the track. Today the young cooks will be cooking hearty meals for 51 racers and audience members. It must also include their own version of an appetizer. Then, Gordon surprises the teams once more. The captains chose teammates they thought they could work best with. Now, captains have to switch teams. Molly will become the captain of the Blue Team and Abir now heads the Red Team. They’re 60 minutes starts now!

8:20 p.m. — The teams split off to their own kitchens and figure out what menus they’ll serve. Next, the captain must delegate tasks to each team member. A’Dan is upset that his strengths aren’t being utilized and Abir is frustrated by his teammate’s attitude. A’Dan has a tendency to want to take control. The young man definitely isn’t a follower! Teams start finishing up their corn dogs and things look good so far. We find out the Red Team will make steak today while the Blue Team is serving up veal chops. Gordon tastes what the Red Team is cooking and asks Ciara if she cares about winning, because she forgot to salt everything. Yikes!

8:25 p.m. — Teams begin serving corn dogs to their guests. The Blue Team wisely sends out Ivy and Cruz as their servers. They’re taking advantage of their smallest, most adorable team members and hoping to score extra points. The Red Team has a different strategy, utilizing Eva and A’Dan for this task, who are perhaps their most well-spoken presenters. People are loving these corn dogs from both teams.

8:35 p.m. — Tired of being stuck at the potato station, A’Dan “takes matters into his own hands” and hops over to the meat station. Abir gives in and just lets him stay there. Meanwhile, Ivy is concerned about Brussels sprouts over on the Blue Team. They have a lot to cook and they don’t seem even close to ready. Further down the line, Starla has completely destroyed a pot of relish with too much mustard. With time expiring, the teams begin plating dishes for the judges. Red Team serves Grilled Rib Eye with Red Bliss Smashed Potatoes and Tomato Corn Salsa. Gordon says the potatoes look bland. Daphne says they need to char the corn. Aaron corrects their presentation. There’s a lot of work to do here! Next, Blue Team presents Barbecue Glazed Veal Chop with Black Eyed Pea Relish and Roasted Brussels Sprouts. Visually, it looks great but the dish is dry. Aaron keeps emphasizing how much more seasoning everything needs.

8:45 p.m. — Molly is looking a little more confident than Abir at this point. She’s clearly communicating with her team and making sure everything goes through her before it’s plated. Diners arrive and it’s time to start plating. Starla has not seasoned her relish properly. She’s really struggling today. Over on the Red Team, Abir isn’t communicating well and A’Dan refuses to listen. The two of them are like oil and water. It’s absolute chaos at their steak station. Some of the diners mention they didn’t really care for the Blue Teams Brussels sprouts or black eyed peas. The Red Team has “majorly inconsistent” cooks on their steaks, ranging from overdone to rare.

8:55 p.m. — The Red Team plates a bunch of raw steak and Gordon is furious. He calls them all forward and says they don’t care. He wants to hear Abir lead this team. Next, Gordon tosses a steak off into the dust and says the coyotes can eat it. Eek! The last plates are served and now it’s all up to the guests voting for which dish they preferred. In the end, the Red Team wins despite Abir’s communication issues.

8:59 p.m. — Someone from the Blue Team must go home. The judges talk it over and it likely comes down to Starla, Ivy or Cruz. It is decided that Starla will head home to Bay Minette, Alabama. The 10-year old hopes to one day own a food truck called Starla’s Snacks and publish a cook book.

