‘MasterChef Junior’ season 8 episode 9 recap: Which young cook goes home in ‘The Big Bake Sale’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The best young home cooks between the ages of eight and 13 have been cast to compete in Season 8 of “MasterChef Junior” on Fox. Once again, Gordon Ramsay leads the judging panel and is joined by renowned chef Aarón Sánchez and Emmy-winning talk show host Daphne Oz. The winner of “MasterChef Junior” wins the coveted trophy and $100,000. They’ll also take home a brand new Viking kitchen, amazing countertop appliances, kitchen tools, bakeware and a trip to Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “MasterChef Junior” recap of Season 8, Episode 9, titled “Junior Edition: The Big Bake Sale” to find out what happened Thursday, May 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite young cooks on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition.

8:00 p.m. — Previously on “MasterChef Junior”! The top 9 took part in a spicy team challenge where teams of three raced to make the most jalapeño poppers. Abir, Grayson and Ivy won the challenge and secured their place in the Top 8. The remaining contestants took part in a mystery box elimination that forced them to cook a dish with live crab. At the end of the night it was 11-year old Ciara who was eliminated and sent home Bakersfield, California. Now eight contestants remain in contention for the “MasterChef Junior” title!

8:07 p.m. — The young chef-testants enter the “MasterChef” kitchen and are excited to see a buffet of desserts in front of them. Gordon announces they’re having their first ever “MasterChef Junior” bake sale! Daphne assures them bake sales are a tough challenge, but they won’t be alone. Teams will be split into two teams of four. Each team is responsible for four baked goods: Cookie, cupcake, cream puff and a bar. They have 75 minutes to make 20 portions of each. Someone on the losing team will head home. The two youngest contestants, Ivy and Cruz, are team captains. Joining Ivy on the Red Team are Eva, Liya and Molly. Joining Cruz on the Blue Team are Grayson, Abir and A’Dan. It’s boys vs. girls! It wasn’t planned that way, but that’s how things played out. Cruz isn’t thrilled to have A’Dan on his team because he hasn’t shown to be a very good team player.

8:12 p.m. — The girls seem pretty settled into their roles. The boys are already arguing over what is appropriate for the kids they’ll be serving. A’Dan doesn’t understand why his teammates want to serve a bunch fancy flavors they won’t know. He would prefer to keep it simple and delicious. Abir disagrees, saying the judges ultimately determine the winner. I guess we’ll find out who’s right! The girls look like they’re going the simple route, Molly is making a classic chocolate chip cookie while Liya works on red velvet cupcakes.

8:25 p.m. — Abir is struggling with his shortbread dough. If he can’t get it together he’ll just have to start over. A’Dan refuses to help his teammate because Abir didn’t listen to him and now it’s his own fault he’s in trouble. Daphne chats with the other judges, echoing what A’Dan said earlier. She doesn’t think the boys are making cookies that kids really enjoy. Even worse, the cookies Abir has chosen are complicated. While Abir sinks at the cookie station, Gordon praises Cruz for his leadership skills. Ivy is a strong captain as well. Not bad for the two youngest contestants! The boys are just completely unorganized compared to the girls. Gordon pulls Ivy aside and tells her that Eva has royally screwed up the cream puffs, so she better keep an eye on them. At the same time, Liya’s cupcakes are raw. Ivy’s team is suddenly in danger.

8:35 p.m. — As time runs out it seems like everyone needs help with their desserts. It’s kind of a disaster. A’Dan’s brownies are so bad that Daphne says he has 10 minutes to make completely new bars or have nothing at all. The youngster pulls something together that he’s made plenty of times at home as a snack. At this point he’s just crossing his fingers and hoping for the best. A’Dan says his new bars look like “dog poop” but they’ll taste great. Time expires and it’s time for judgment.

8:45 p.m. — The young cooks carry their desserts out to the bake sale stations on the patio. Kids come storming through, helping themselves to all of the delicious treats. After asking the kids for their opinions, the judges taste each dessert themselves. Cruz made a Mixed Berry Victoria Sponge Cupcake that was well cooked and flavorful. Gordon thinks it needs more frosting, but it’s beautiful. Aaron thinks it’s perfect. Abir’s Lemon Blackberry Linzer Cookie is overcooked and hard. Gordon spits it out and won’t even eat it. Aaron says there is nothing redeeming about this cookie and Abir starts to cry. Grayson made a Mini Matcha Cream Puff that is cooked beautifully, but it’s an acquired taste. It’s good, but they don’t think this was the right dessert for kids. A’Dan made a Chocolate Cornflake Bar, which is by no means attractive. Daphne says if she ate it with her eyes closed she would have no problem with it.

8:55 p.m. — It’s the Red Team’s turn, starting with Liya’s Red Velvet Cupcake with Cream Cheese Frosting. It’s visually “nice” and cooked beautifully. Daphne would like more frosting, but it’s delicious. It’s too sweet for Aaron. Molly made a Chocolate Chip & Walnut Cookie with Orange Drizzle. The flavor is nice, but the cookie is overcooked. Eva made a Chocolate Cream Puff with Orange Icing. Gordon calls the filling delicious, but Daphne thinks there might be too much chocolate. Ivy made a Blondie Bar with Purple Fluff Icing. The bar is well-cooked but doesn’t need the frosting.

8:59 p.m. — It’s time for the judges to decide which team has won this challenge and which young cook will be eliminated. The winning team is the Red Team, which means the girls are safe. Sadly, Abir is eliminated from the competition and the 10-year old will head back to San Ramon, California with dreams of opening an ice cream shop.

