‘MasterChef Junior’ season 8 episodes 12 and 13 recap: Who survives ‘Alexander in a Box’ and ‘WWE Tag Team’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The best young home cooks between the ages of eight and 13 have been cast to compete in Season 8 of “MasterChef Junior” on Fox. Once again, Gordon Ramsay leads the judging panel and is joined by renowned chef Aarón Sánchez and Emmy-winning talk show host Daphne Oz. The winner of “MasterChef Junior” wins the coveted trophy and $100,000. They’ll also take home a brand new Viking kitchen, amazing countertop appliances, kitchen tools, bakeware and a trip to Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “MasterChef Junior” recap of Season 8, Episodes 12 and 13, titled “Junior Edition: Alexander in a Box” and “Junior Edition: WWE Tag Team” to find out what happened Thursday, June 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite young cooks on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition.

8:00 p.m. — Previously on “MasterChef Junior”! The young home cooks took over the kitchen in Los Angeles’ Nomad Hotel. They were split into teams of three, with the Red Team consisting of A’Dan, Eva and Ivy and the Blue Team of Grayson, Liya and Molly. In the end, the Red Team came up short and 10-year old A’Dan was sent home to Atlanta. Now five contestants remain in contention for the “MasterChef Junior” title!

8:08 p.m. — The Top 5 young cooks line up in front of a giant mystery box. Gordon describes what’s inside the mystery box as “legendary” and “unique” and says it’s taken “nearly seven years” to create. What is this mystery? It’s Season 1 champ Alexander Weiss! He’s just finished his first year of culinary school and he’s already worked at some of the best restaurants in the world. Now, for tonight’s challenge, the aspiring chefs will have to filet a large Scottish salmon. Alexander and Gordon will both demonstrate the proper way to filet the fish.

8:25 p.m. — The cooks have 15 minutes to filet a salmon. Whoever has the most perfect portions at the end of 15 minutes will win immunity and guarantee their spot in the final four. The fish is almost as big as Ivy! She’s a trooper and hauls it out herself. As we watch this challenge, it looks like Grayson and Molly seem to be struggling the most. Eva, Liya and Ivy are looking pretty strong. Time expires and it’s time to find out the results. The judges make the rounds inspecting everyone’s salmon. Although Molly only got through one side, her filets look even and nicely cut, so she’s not out of this! Grayson looks like he’s definitely out of the running. The judges take some time to deliberate. The winner of this mystery box challenge and the first cook in the Top 4 is Liya!

8:45 p.m. — It’s now time for an elimination challenge. Since each one of them just filleted a bunch of salmon, they will now have 45 minutes to cook a salmon dish for the judges. Each of them appear to be taking some risks and they all get some concerned looks from the judges. Time has expired and it’s time to see how they’ve done! The first dish the judges look at is Ivy’s Salmon Seafood Bouillabaisse with Clams, Mussels & Shrimp. Gordon loves the colors. The salmon is cooked beautifully, but you can’t cook a proper bouillabaisse in 45 minutes. Aaron says she cooked the salmon perfectly, so that was the star. Next is Molly’s Pan-Seared Crispy Salmon with a Chorizo Tomato Sauce, Charred Broccolini and Street Corn. The salmon is beautiful and the skin is super crispy. Aaron loves the sauce and wants more.

8:50 p.m. — The next contestant to present their dish is Eva with Salmon En Croute with Wilted Spinach, Fingerling Potatoes and Chive Creme Fraiche. It’s an ambitious dish and the pastry is raw. The spinach is burnt with the garlic. The salmon is overcooked. It’s not a good dish for Eva. Yikes! Finally Grayson presents his Olive Oil Poached Salmon with Fennel Puree and Summer Vegetables. Gordon says it looks incomplete and unappetizing, which immediately brings tears to Grayson’s eyes. To make matters worse, the salmon is overcooked. Daphne calls it ambitious and compliments him for taking a risk.

9:00 p.m. — With Liya safe on the balcony, Gordon calls forward the remaining four home cooks. The judges agree the bottom two are definitely Eva and Grayson. Molly and Ivy are declared safe. As Eva and Grayson stand there, Aaron looks like he’s the one that’s about to start crying! Gordon declares Grayson safe. Sadly, Eva has been eliminated. The 11-year old will head home to Sag Harbor, New York with dreams of opening a three star Michelin restuarant.

9:08 p.m. — The Top 4 enter the MasterChef kitchen and Gordon announces there will be some special guests from the WWE cooking with them. But fair warning, these wrestlers can’t cook. Dolph Ziggler will be paired with Molly. Natalya Neidhart will be paired with Liya. Ember Moon is paired with Grayson. Just a note, this series was filmed over a year ago. Since then Ember Moon was terminated by the WWE and it wasn’t exactly an amicable split. Michael “The Miz” Mizanin will be paired with Ivy. This ought to be fun! When the judges call “switch” team members must switch places and continue cooking where their teammate left off. The winner will receive a free trip to WrestleMania. So what’s everyone cooking? A platter of tiny, delicate finger foods. 60 minutes on the clock. Time starts now!

9:20 p.m. — It’s fun watching these kids teach these professional athletes how to cook. They’re basically screaming from the sidelines as the wrestlers fumble around with food. Natalya dropped an entire tray of popovers. Someone just give the woman an oven mitt! Dolph is going to give Molly a panic attack because he is about to start throwing random sauces on anything he sees. The Miz is moving at surprisingly impressive speeds. Time expires and it’s time to find out which of these duos came out on top!

9:30 p.m. — Ivy and The Miz made a visually “good” platter. The meatballs are cooked beautifully. The lobster rolls are good, but too salty. The chicken lollipops are delicious. Next, Ember and Grayson deliver a visually pleasing platter. Their sauce is a little too dense. The curry chicken puffs need more chicken. The beef needs a better sear. Next are Dolph and Molly. Visually, it’s all over the place. The meatballs look square. Dolph added an unwelcome mystery sauce. The chicken lollipops are the star on the plate. Last are Liya and Natalya and their plates are lovely. The meatballs are nicely cooked, but dense. Aaron loves the color of the lollipops and the sauce. The judges deliberate. The winner of this reward challenge is Liya and her teammate Natalya!

9:35 p.m. — Playtime is over. It’s time to cook for a spot in the semi-final. To make the Top 3 the young home cooks will have to make one of Gordon’s signature dishes: Truffled Egg Yolk Ravioli with Wild Mushroom and Truffle Beurre Blanc. But there’s one big catch — they’ll be cooking the dish at the same time and speed as Gordon. Once Gordon is finished with his, the contestants have 60 seconds to finish theirs.

9:45 p.m. — It’s fascinating to watch Gordon cook this dish and fun to see the kids follow along. Things get stressful towards the end and Grayson pops an egg yolk. He recovers nicely. Now it’s Molly struggling to put together a ravioli. Everyone is now boiling their ravioli for 90 seconds and plating their dishes. Time expires and it’s time to judge their work.

9:55 p.m. — Molly’s dish lacks sauce. At least the egg yolk is beautiful inside and seasoned well. The pasta is raw. Daphne likes Molly’s mushrooms. Aaron thinks her yolks are perfectly cooked. Next up is Grayson. It looks good, but how does it taste? Delicious. It’s a beautifully cooked ravioli that Daphne says looks like Chef Gordon’s. Liya’s is visually good. There’s great sear and seasoning on her mushrooms, but the pasta is too thick. Daphne calls the pasta “gluey.” Last up is Ivy. She could use a few more mushrooms, but her pasta is beautifully thin. Her yolk is delicious and she nailed the pasta. The mushrooms are Ivy’s only weakness.

9:59 p.m. — It’s time to find out who will advance to the semi-finals and who will be eliminated. The contestant finishing in 4th place is Molly. Next week Grayson, Ivy and Liya will compete for a spot in the Season 8 finale.