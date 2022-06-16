‘MasterChef Junior’: When is the Season 8 finale?

Fans of “MasterChef Junior” noticed the series moved from Thursday night to Tuesday for it’s semi-final episode on June 14. The finale of the Fox reality TV competition was then slated for Tuesday, June 21, with a “Road to the Finale” special expected to air on Thursday, June 16. Well, things have changed again, but we can now confirm the remainder of the “MasterChef Junior” schedule.

The semi-final episode in which eight-year old Ivy was eliminated will air once more on Thursday, June 16. The two-hour grand finale featuring Grayson vs. Liya will air on Thursday, June 23. Over the first hour, host Gordon Ramsay recaps the biggest, most exciting moments of Season 8 in “Junior Edition: The Road to the Finale.” Ramsay counts down with the best bloopers, clips and outtakes of the season. In the second hour, Grayson and Liya will face off for the last time in the kitchen before one of them is crowned the winner.

The best young home cooks between the ages of eight and 13 were cast to compete in Season 8 of “MasterChef Junior” on Fox. Once again, Ramsay lead the judging panel and was joined by renowned chef Aarón Sánchez and Emmy-winning talk show host Daphne Oz. The winner of “MasterChef Junior” wins the coveted trophy and $100,000. They’ll also take home a brand new Viking kitchen, amazing countertop appliances, kitchen tools, bakeware and a trip to Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.

Tune in for the two-hour grand finale on Thursday, June 23 on Fox from 8:00 – 10:00 PM ET/PT and follow along with our live blog as we recap the exciting event in real time.

