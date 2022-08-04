‘MasterChef’ season 12 episode 10 recap: Who got bucked from the competition in ‘Horsetown U.S.A.’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Tonight, more than 100 cowboys and cowgirls in Horse Town, U.S.A. gather for the “MasterChef” rodeo, where the Top 14 chefs divide into two teams to create the best steak and sides. The team that doesn’t live up to the cowboys’ standards faces the possibility of elimination in the all-new “Cooking for Horse Town U.S.A.” episode of “MasterChef” airing Wednesday, Aug. 3 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on Fox. Follow along with our “MasterChef” season 12 episode 10 recap below.

Season 12 of “MasterChef” is all about redemption, when All-Star competitors from the last 11 seasons return to the show to see if they have learned from their past mistakes. For the first time ever, “MasterChef” is re-opening the door to some of the most memorable and talented cooks in the competition’s history, including two “Junior Edition” cooks now competing as adults. Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich return as judges.

Meet the Top 20 returning cooks competing in Season 12

8:00 p.m. — Previously, on “MasterChef”! The Top 15 were challenged to replicate delicious desserts in a “Bake to Win” smackdown. Tommy Walton ultimately failed to impress the judges and the 59-year old was sent back to Chicago in 15th place after finishing 7th on Season 6. Meanwhile, Dara Yu won the challenge, earning an immunity pin for tonight. But enough about last week, let’s see who can impress the judges tonight!

8:05 p.m. — Things are lookin’ a little country as the home cooks arrive at the “MasterChef” rodeo. The judges arrive via horse-drawn carriage and reveal tonight’s team challenge: Feed more than 100 cowboys and cowgirls. After landing in the Bottom 3 last week, Bri Baker and Shelly Flash seek redemption when Gordon names them team captains. Shelly’s Blue Team consists of Brandi Mudd, Christian Green, Amanda Saab, Willie Mike, Emily Hallock and Shanika Patterson. Bri’s Red Team includes Fred Chang, Dara Yu, Michael Silverstein, Gabriel Lewis, Derrick Fox and Bowen Li. Derrick is a little salty about being picked so late, and says if Shelly would have set her ego aside she may have done well today. Will Shelly regret not picking her Season 6 castmate who won a similar team challenge back then?

8:10 p.m. — Today’s menu consists of bone-in steaks, but the teams must come up with one starch, two vegetables and one fantastic sauce on their own. The judges need to see 101 dishes total. Whoever wins the most votes from the diners will win this contest. Someone from the losing team will be eliminated. They’ll be cooking over some flamin’ hot, open-fire grills so they can cook just like the cowboys do. Bri pulls her team together to come up with a menu, determined to bounce back after landing in the bottom three on three separate occasions. The Red Team looks ready to rumble. Strong personalities on the Blue Team are already butting heads (Christian looks like he’d rather be anywhere but here).

8:25 p.m. — Derrick’s biggest concern on the Red Team is Bri not being assertive enough. He sort of takes over the kitchen early on and starts telling people what to do. Gordon steps in and shows Bri how to divide and conquer. He’s not impressed with how the team was divided up, leaving Dara alone chopping an endless stack of yams while others are just mulling over some simple coleslaw. The Red Team will serve Grilled Ribeye with Honey Bourbon BBQ Sauce, Slaw, Maple Yams and Chipotle Grilled Corn. The judges praise the sear on the steak, but there’s too many apples in the slaw. Meanwhile, over on the Blue Team, Christian is upset that Shelly told him to check the temperature on the steaks before plating them. He finds it disrespectful that she would even consider the possibility he undercooked the meat. Christian is such a drama queen! To his credit, he did perfectly cook the steak. Shelly isn’t bothered by his temperament like many others are.

8:30 p.m. — The Blue Team is serving New York Strip Steak with Compound Butter, BBQ Beans, Baked Brussels Sprouts and Slaw. Gordon says there needs to be a crusty sear on the steak. The beans are delicious, but the slaw needs to be elevated. The compound butter isn’t interesting enough. A better sauce (as Brandi suggested earlier) is needed. Rather than make a new sauce, it sounds like Shanika is just going to add some rosemary to the compound butter. That doesn’t sound promising.

8:40 p.m. — Upon early observations, the Red Team is much more organized than the Blue Team, but suddenly Gabe starts to overheat by the grill. Gordon instructs him to drink lots of water and go cool down. Bowen takes over the grilled corn station, but he doesn’t understand the basics of seasoning corn. Frustrated, Gordon shows him. Over on the Blue Team, Shelly had instructed Brandi to sweeten up the beans, going against Willie’s recommendation. Gordon tastes them and instantly says they’re way too sweet. Shelly is not in a good place right now, and Brandi is frustrated her neck is now on the line for messing up the beans. Finally, the guests arrive and it’s time to serve up some steak dinners.

8:45 p.m. — Gordon starts chucking Bowen’s cold corn across the rodeo stadium. He demands hot corn for the cowboys! Bowen recovers, but clearly corn is not his thing. Joe and Aaron wander around asking opinions of the diners. Early votes are divided. Meanwhile, it’s the personalities that are divided on the Blue Team. Shanika is sick and tired of hearing Brandi whine about Brussels sprouts and everything else. “If she cries today, I swear to God,” Shanika whispers to herself. Over on the Red Team, Gabriel is back to work and looks healthy. The only thing on Derrick’s mind is making Shelly pay for not picking him to be on her team. His goal is to put out 101 perfect steaks and send her packing.

9:01 p.m. — People eating seem to like the Red Team’s steaks and the Blue Team’s sides (other than the tasteless butter). The steak should be the hero here, so it sounds like the Red Team has the edge. The votes are counted and the Red Team has indeed won. The judges take a few minutes to deliberate before giving low marks to Shelly for her lack of voice, Brandi for being “all over the place” and Amanda for making chunky slaw. Ultimately, Shelly is eliminated. It was a difficult challenge and the 38-year old from Brooklyn didn’t strategize in choosing the right dish. Then she failed to select and manage a functional team. Shelly still feels blessed to have had the opportunity to come back for a second chance.