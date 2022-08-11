‘MasterChef’ season 12 episode 11 recap: Season 3 champ Christine Ha returns for ‘Winner’s Mystery Box’ challenge [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Tonight, the remaining chefs are challenged with a “Winner’s Mystery Box,” curated by the Season 3 Champion, Christine Ha. The contestants are tasked with creating a Michelin-starred Vietnamese dish, but there’s a catch – they must use every ingredient given to them in the all-new “Winners Mystery Box – Christine Ha” episode of “MasterChef” airing Wednesday, Aug. 10 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on Fox. Follow along with our “MasterChef” season 12 episode 11 recap below.

Season 12 of “MasterChef” is all about redemption, when All-Star competitors from the last 11 seasons return to the show to see if they have learned from their past mistakes. For the first time ever, “MasterChef” is re-opening the door to some of the most memorable and talented cooks in the competition’s history, including two “Junior Edition” cooks now competing as adults. Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich return as judges.

8:00 p.m. — Previously, on “MasterChef”! The Top 14 chefs were divided into two teams to create the best steaks and sides at the “MasterChef” rodeo. Shelly Flash ultimately failed to lead the Blue Team to victory the 38-year old was sent back to Brooklyn in 14th place after finishing 9th on Season 6. Meanwhile, Bri Baker led the Red Team to a win after she had been in the bottom three two weeks in a row. But enough about last week, let’s see who can impress the judges tonight!

8:07 p.m. — The Top 13 walk into the MasterChef kitchen realize they’ll be competing in another Mystery Box challenge. Season 3 champ Christine Ha is then introduced, which excites everyone. She may be the most memorable winner to date. Both Amanda Saab and Dara Yu are crying in her presence. Since winning, Christine has been a judge on “MasterChef Vietnam,” she’s written multiple cook books and she has opened two restaurants in Houston. But let’s get down to business. The home cooks life up their mystery boxes to reveal staples in Vietnamese cooking. Here’s the catch — they have to use ALL 11 of the ingredients, not just some. The contestants will also have access to a limited pantry. With 60 minutes to cook, the competition starts now!

8:20 p.m. — Christine seems slightly concerned that Amanda has chosen to make a pho, something that usually takes days. Amanda will attempt to do this in an hour using a pressure cooker. Brandi Mudd says the only reason she knows anything about Vietnamese food is because of Christine, so she’s inspired. Christine thinks Michael Silverstein’s beef stew sounds “interesting,” which is not necessarily a word I’d love to hear midway through the contest. Emily Hallock might be on the struggle bus because she doesn’t know what to do with jalapenos. Really? Jalapenos are a concern? Christian Green is making a pho in the pressure cooker, just like Amanda, so we’ll see who can make it better.

8:30 p.m. — Brandi has burned her pork belly. Now she’ll have to cut it down and trim it, hoping the judges can’t taste the burned parts. Bri looks calm as a cucumber, riding high off her team challenge win last week. Derrick Fox also appears confident, making sure to remind Gordon he’s “back to win!” Time ticks away and Michael leaves his pressure cooker going until the last second. He has zero room for error. At last, time is up and everyone has plated their dishes.

8:45 p.m. — The judges stroll around the kitchen, scouting for the best and worst dishes of the night. Joe is such a drama queen when he doesn’t like something, lol. He aggressively coughs after tasting Bowen’s dish, which Christina thought was just a little spicy. So who is in the Top 3? Up first is Michael with his Vietnamese Beef Short Rib Stew with Crispy Crab, Pork & Mushroom Rolls. Gordon says, “It’s the real deal and it smells delicious.” Aaron thinks it’s “aromatic and flavorful.” Christina calls the spring roll “very solid” and Joe thinks the dish has “profound flavors.” Up next is Christian with his Vegetable & Beef Pho with Roasted Okra. Joe says it “looks like something out of a food magazine.” Christine says the broth is delicious. Aaron tells him to pump the breaks on the noodles and give him more broth. Gordon calls it “punchy” and “bold.” The final dish in the Top 3 is Dara’s Rice Porridge with Seared Duck Breast and Sautéed Morning Glory & Mung Beans. Joe says he doesn’t see all 11 ingredients, but hopefully he can taste them. Christina says Dara has made a humble dish very elevated. Joe says it has “explosions of flavor.” Aaron can’t believe Dara got so much flavor in an hour. Gordon thinks it’s delicious. “If anyone thinks that you’re the youngest and the underdog, they need to think again.”

8:49 p.m. — The winner of this Mystery Box challenge is Michael! He will win the immunity pin for next week.

9:00 p.m. — Now it’s time to see the Bottom 3 dishes. Up first is Bri’s Pan Seared Salmon with a Fish Sauce Caramel Glaze, Stir-Fried Noodles and Coconut-Lime Sauce. Joe says he doesn’t taste anything. Aaron says there is no passion and this dish is very flat. Christine thinks it’s “boring” and the sauce is too thick. Gordon says the dish is missing a stamp of authority and it’s completely missing the mark. Next up is Brandi’s Vietnamese Sticky Pork Belly with Serrano Chili Noodles and Pickled Carrots & Daikon. Gordon says his pork tastes quite nice, but it needs passion and heat. Christina says the noodles are bland and she wishes there was a sauce. Last up is Emily’s Lemongrass Pork Salad with Marinated Vegetables and Shrimp Dusted Crispy Rice Chip. Joe says it severely lacks love, intelligence and strategy. Aaron is shocked by how stripped down and dry it is. Christine loves the texture, but it’s missing a sauce. Gordon says the dish is good, but he knows how much more she can do.

9:01 p.m. — It’s time for someone to go home. The home cook leaving in 13th place is Bri. Gordon says her dish was “miles away” and “just didn’t taste authentically Vietnamese.” The 27-year old from Dallas bursts into tears, thanking the judges for their feedback and promising she will continue to grow.