‘MasterChef’ season 12 episode 5 recap: Which chef goes home a loser in ‘Winners Mystery Box’ challenge? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Season 12 of “MasterChef” is all about redemption, when All-Star competitors from the last 11 seasons return to the show to see if they have learned from their past mistakes. For the first time ever, “MasterChef” is re-opening the door to some of the most memorable and talented cooks in the competition’s history, including two “Junior Edition” cooks now competing as adults! Judges Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich return.

This week, the chefs face their first mystery box challenge of the season. Season 7 winner, Vegas restaurant owner and cocktail connoisseur Shaun O’Neale, returns to the “MasterChef” kitchen to dish out the challenge. The chefs have 60 minutes to cook three identical dishes using the spirits they receive in their mystery box. Immunity or elimination are on the line in the all-new “Winners Mystery Box – Spirit of Vegas” episode of “MasterChef” airing Wednesday, June 22 (8:00 – 9:00 PM PT/ET) on Fox. Follow along with our “MasterChef” season 12 episode 5 recap below.

8:00 p.m. — Previously, on “MasterChef”! The Top 20 had to cook something inspired by the dish that sent them home in their previous season. After 60 minutes, Stephen’s Cacao Panna Cotta with Blackberry & Gin Sauce and Spicy Hazelnuts hadn’t set. The 54-year old was sent back to Palm Springs, California in 20th place.

8:05 p.m. — The Top 19 return to the kitchen for the first Mystery Box challenge of the season. Emily, who won last week’s challenge, is up on the balcony sitting this one out. She’s safe! But at the end of the night, someone else will hold the immunity pin. Sadly, one other person will be going home. The mystery box rises to expose Season 7 champ, Shaun O’Neal, with a group of Vegas showgirls. Brandi, who finished in second place to Shaun in her original season, has no ill will towards the chef and considers him “living proof of what winning ‘MasterChef’ can do for a person.” Shaun has returned to Las Vegas to open his own restaurant, which has a particularly memorable drink menu. The cocktails share the limelight with the food. So this evening, the cooks will use spirits in in their dish. Each mystery box has a different bottle of alcohol underneath it. Whichever one they get is up to Lady Luck!

8:10 p.m. — The chefs scatter to pick stations at random, hoping they will get a spirit that fits in with their culinary expertises. Once they each discover which liquor they’ll cook with, it’s time to get after it. The clock starts now! Tommy is concerned about the scotch he pulled. He’s a white wine or champagne guy. He’s never even tasted scotch before. Shayne has Hazelnut Liqueur, but the 18-year old doesn’t drink. He just hopes the hazelnut flavor comes out. Across the kitchen, Shanika draws gin and says it tastes like poison. After letting it sit on her palate a bit longer, she decides gin is something she can work with. Fred is taking a risk with his apple liqueur by making a Montenegrin dessert.

8:30 p.m. — Brandi thinks she’s doing something unexpected by cooking a savory dish with her limoncello. Joe seems concerned about Dara’s dessert, wondering if she has the time to do everything she wants to. There is lots of baking tonight! Michael is going the opposite direction with his tequila and cooking up a duck dish. Back at Dara’s station, her caramel sauce has crystalized. She can’t plate it and that was where most of her rum was. Could that send her home?

8:40 p.m. — Time runs out and the home cooks have plated their dishes. Who will rise to the top? And who will be sent packing? The judges stroll around the kitchen and decide which chef-testants are the Top 3 and the Bottom 3. Cate’s cake looks like an absolute disaster.

8:45 p.m. — It’s time to find out who made the top three dishes of the night. First up is Christian with Coconut Bang Shrimp with Mezcal & Apricot Sauce and Micro Greens Garnish. Joe loves the look of it. Gordon says the shrimp is “delicious” and they’re cooked impeccably. The only thing he would add? A slaw. Aaron says the dish captures the fun and the vibe of Vegas. Next up is Fred with his Krem Pita with Phyllo Pastry, Mascarpone Cream and Miso Apple Brandy Butterscotch. Gordon calls it “bloody exceptional.” Aaron loves it. Joe says the apples are perfectly roasted. The final chef in the top three is Brandi with her Cast Iron Seared Salmon with Soy Sesame & Limoncello Sauce Spot Prawn Ceviche and Sautéed Bok Choy. Joe says it looks excellent. Gordon says the salmon is cooked perfectly, but he really loves the Bok Choy.

8:50 p.m. — The three judges take time to deliberate before deciding the winner of this week’s mystery box challenge is Fred! He wins the immunity pin and will be safe at next week’s challenge as well.

8:57 p.m. — It’s time to take a look at the worst dishes of the night. First up is Dara with her Rum Soaked Cake with Mascarpone Cream, Tropical Fruit and Macadamia Nut Brittle. Gordon says it is beautifully plated, but Joe says it’s missing sauce. It looks dry. The good news? The flavor is good. The bad news? They can’t taste the rum. Gordon says the brittle is inedible. Next up is Cate with her Stone Fruit Spiced Cake with Bourbon Caramel Sauce and Creme Fraiche Chantilly Cream. Gordon says it looks like the plate of someone who has already finished dessert. The cake is crispy in spots and raw in others. Aaron says there are a lot of technical flaws. Joe says it’s a disaster. Last up is Tommy who presents a really hideous sweet potato dish. Joe says the colors have no place on this runway. Even the plate is ugly. The dish itself is Sweet Potato Tartelette with Candied Pralines and Scotch-Infused Butterscotch Sauce. Gordon says it’s “not very good at all.” Joe thinks at the very least it tastes better than it looks.

8:59 p.m. — The judges deliberate and decide to eliminate Cate. The 30-year old will return to Chicago in 19th place after finishing 4th on Season 8.