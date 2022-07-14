‘MasterChef’ season 12 episode 7 recap: Which chef failed to cut the mustard in ‘Gordon Loves Vegans’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Season 12 of “MasterChef” is all about redemption, when All-Star competitors from the last 11 seasons return to the show to see if they have learned from their past mistakes. For the first time ever, “MasterChef” is re-opening the door to some of the most memorable and talented cooks in the competition’s history, including two “Junior Edition” cooks now competing as adults! Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich return as judges.

In this episode, Gordon shares his secret love for meatless, dairy-free dishes by demonstrating his infamous beef Wellington transformed into a vegan dish made out of beets. He then challenges the contestants to create a top-notch vegan dish, using their knowledge of flavors and techniques. The all-new “Gordon Ramsay Loves Vegans!” episode of “MasterChef” airs Wednesday, July 13 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Follow along with our “MasterChef” season 12 episode 7 recap below.

8:00 p.m. — Previously, on “MasterChef”! The Top 18 traveled to the U.S. Coast Guard Base in Los Angeles to face their first team challenge. The chefs collaborated to create a hearty and delicious lunch for more than 100 brave women and men, but Red Team captain Alejandro Valdivia was caught attempting to cook steak that fell on the floor. The 40-year old was sent back to Atlanta in 18th place after finishing 4th on Season 11. Meanwhile, Christian Green captained the winning Blue Team. But enough about last week, let’s see who can impress Gordon tonight!

8:10 p.m. — The Top 17 cooks enter the MasterChef kitchen with the immunity pin up for grabs. Gordon shocks the chef-testants with a vegan challenge. Willie Mike looks the most concerned, but Gordon gives a demonstration of his famous vegan beef Wellington to put everyone at ease. It’s a pretty fascinating cooking lesson. The chefs have one hour to create their own vegan dish. But first, they head outside to the MasterChef garden to pick fresh ingredients. The cook who makes the best dish will win the immunity pin. Whoever makes tonight’s worst dish will be eliminated.

8:20 p.m. — Shelly Flash spent years living as a vegetarian and looks the most excited for this challenge. Amanda Saab also looks comfortable, stating her Lebanese heritage has prepared her for vegetable-heavy meals. Fred Chang’s dish is “ambitious” according to Joe, but if he can pull off this plate it could pay off. He admits he’s never made it in 60 minutes before. Dara Yu and Michael Silverstein are looking calm, while Derrick (Peltz) Fox takes inspiration from Gordon’s dish and makes a Beet Tartare.

8:30 p.m. — Gordon seems concerned that Samantha Daily’s potatoes aren’t even boiling with 30 minutes to go. Aaron says if Bowen Li’s dish turns out the way he wants it to, it will be “a stroke of genius.” Samantha’s potatoes finally finish, but she has to sacrifice other elements of her dish in order to form her potato pancakes in time. As Aaron walks around the kitchen, he criticizes Shelly for using “easily found” vegetables like green beans and peppers. Joe asks if she’s intimidated, but she insists she just wants to use ingredients she’s comfortable with. Shanika Patterson appears to be impressing Gordon with whatever she’s cooking up, stating that she went vegan for three months after gaining 30 pounds from eating too much pasta! Gordon has been highly impressed with Shanika, I expect her to have a solid run this season.

8:40 p.m. — With time expiring, Shelly realizes she never fried her tofu. Yikes! Will she be able to recover? Can Samantha finish her potato pancakes? Time runs out and it appears everyone has plated their dishes. Shelly looks extremely upset with herself and begins to cry. The judges walk around the kitchen and determine who will be in the Top 3 and who will be the Bottom 3.

8:45 p.m. — The first chef in the Top 3 is Derrick with his Beet Tartare with Smashed Avocado, Cashew Garlic Aioli and Sesame Crostini. Gordon calls it “flashy” and “everything we want on a plate.” The beet roots are delicious, but a touch of chili would have made it perfect. Aaron is impressed with his marriage of beets and avocado. Joe says it’s a “crowd pleaser” a “money maker” and a “winner.” The second dish they would like to taste further is Amanda’s Falafel on Homemade Pita with Pickled Radish, Tomato Salad and Creamy Tahini Sauce. Aaron calls it “everything a falafel should be.” Gordon loves the pickled radish and the crispy falafel. It’s street food elevated to restaurant quality. The final vegan dish in the Top 3 is Bowen’s Tofu Scallops with Chinese Cabbage Roll, Mango & Coconut Risotto and Curry Sauce. Joe says it looks “appealing” and “complex.” Gordon says the tofu is exceptional, but it doesn’t need the risotto. Aaron thinks it is elegant and he’s “taken back” by Bowen’s creativity.

8:50 — The chef who made the best dish of the night and wins this week’s immunity pin is Amanda! She will now be safe from elimination next week.

8:58 p.m. — The first cook in the Bottom 3 is Shelly with her Tofu Curry with Vegan Sour Cream and Scratch Made Roti. Gordon says it looks “bare.” There are nowhere near enough vegetables to make a beautiful vegan curry. Aaron says he can tell this is emotional for Shelly, but it needs more veggie. Joe says it’s an “unfinished dish.” Next is Samantha with her Stuffed Potato Cake with Mushroom Filling and Vegan Sour Cream. Gordon says it’s “so minimalistic.” Aaron says it tastes like something you would get in the frozen section of the grocery store. The last chef in danger of elimination is Fred and his Tofu Gnudi with Mapo Sauce, Roasted Vegetables and Tofu Crema. Gordon says he plates like an artist, but tonight it seems like he was blindfolded. The salt is imploding. Aaron is completely let down, but he loves the eggplant. Joe says the idea of the dish is good, but his technique let him down.

8:59 p.m. — The judges take a few moments to deliberate. The chef going home tonight in 17th place is…Samantha. The 23-year old from Des Moines, Iowa finished in 4th place on Season 9. That’s a wrap for this week!