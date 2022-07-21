‘MasterChef’ season 12 episode 8 recap: Which cook goes down in ‘Southern Fusion’ challenge? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Tonight, the 16 remaining chefs are challenged to cook a Southern cuisine dish inspired by complex flavors from countries around the world. “MasterChef” also welcomes award-winning chef and Southern fusion restaurateur Tiffany Derry to the kitchen in the all-new “Southern Fusion with Guest Chef Tiffany Derry” episode airing July 20 (8:01-9:01 PM ET/PT) on Fox. Follow along with our “MasterChef” season 12 episode 8 recap below.

Season 12 of “MasterChef” is all about redemption, when All-Star competitors from the last 11 seasons return to the show to see if they have learned from their past mistakes. For the first time ever, “MasterChef” is re-opening the door to some of the most memorable and talented cooks in the competition’s history, including two “Junior Edition” cooks now competing as adults! Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich return as judges.

Meet the Top 20 returning cooks competing in Season 12

8:00 p.m. — Previously, on “MasterChef”! The Top 17 were challenged to cook a delicious vegan dish following a demo from Gordon, during which he transformed his famous beef Wellington into a mouthwatering entree made from beets. Samantha Daily ultimately failed to impress the judges and the 23-year old was sent back to West Des Moines, Iowa in 17th place after finishing 4th on Season 9. Meanwhile, Amanda Saab won the challenge, earning an immunity pin for tonight. But enough about last week, let’s see who can impress Gordon tonight!

8:05 p.m. — The cooks enter the MasterChef kitchen and Gordon informs them they’ll be cooking “fusion dishes” tonight. Next, he introduces Tiffany Derry as their guest mentor/judge. Amanda is safe up on the balcony and won’t be competing. I wish the immunity pin winner could still cook each week and compete for safety again. It’s no fun to have her sitting out! Anyways, to show these cooks a proper culture fusion, Gordon and Tiffany team up to demonstrate jerk spice fish and chips. Yum!

8:10 p.m. — To decide which part of the world these cooks will blend with Southern cuisine, Gordon pulls out a globe with flags randomly inserted. Each chef-testant will draw a flag, telling them their fusion country. It’s fun to see them all a little perplexed about what they’re going to cook tonight. Their 60 minutes starts now!

8:15 p.m. — Emily Hallock says this is the most difficult challenge she has seen on “MasterChef.” She drew Thailand and isn’t sure how to blend them into a Southern dish that actually makes sense. Shanika Patterson is thrilled with pulling Italy from the globe and she’ll be whipping up cajun style salmon and shrimp with country style green beans. She loves the flavors she can work with. Fred Chang is doing a Greek take on shrimp and grits, hoping the creamy and comforting food can be elevated to something fresh and vibrant. Shayne Wells looks a little concerned about pulling Ethiopia. Joe says the 18-year old has the hardest task of the night.

8:25 p.m. — Bri Baker is including a peanut butter gravy with her Vietnamese dish. Tiffany and Gordon say they’ve never heard of that before, but they look interested in trying it! Gordon yells at Bowen Li to get his lamb on the grill or he’ll end up in the bottom. Meanwhile, Shelly Flash is desperate to redeem herself after landing in the bottom last week. The judges look impressed with Dara Yu upon early inspection of her Peruvian-infused dish.

8:35 p.m. — Christian Green is feeling extremely confident with his fusion of Jamaican and Southern cuisine. How can you go wrong with fried chicken and greens? Brandi Mudd was initially terrified after she picked India, but she’s feeling good about her food now. Will the judges put her in the top three? The 60 minutes expires and the chef-testants have plated their dishes. It’s time to find out who excelled and landed in the Top 3.

8:45 p.m. — The first of three stunning dishes is Shelly’s Spain-infused Mustard Fried Catfish with Escabeche Vegetables and Patatas Bravas. Gordon says the catfish is cooked beautifully. Tiffany loves the fish as well and thinks the creamy potatoes were “harmonious.” Aaron loves the pickled okra and Joe calls it “everything we were looking for today.” Next up is Emily’s Thailand-infused Crispy Skin Chicken Thigh with Fish Sauce Caramel, Corn Succotash and Creamy Coconut Sauce. Tiffany says “there is nothing dull about this dish.” Gordon says it tastes as good as it looks and Emily nailed the fusion element. Joe says it’s “some next level shit.” The final dish in the Top 3 is Christian’s Jamaican-infused Jerk Fried Chicken with Ginger Honey Glaze, Candied Yams and Habanero Collard Greens. Joe says it looks really good, but he’s skeptical about Christian’s ability to fry chicken in one take. He cuts it open and says, “Unbelievable. Yum, yum, yum!” Gordon calls it “succulent, juicy and delicious.” Aaron says it’s a fusion that makes complete sense.

8:47 p.m. — The judges take a moment to deliberate the Top 3 dishes. The winner of this week’s challenge and an immunity pin is Christian!

9:00 p.m. — Unfortunately there were three dishes that did not meet the judges’ standards. First is Bowen’s Israel-infused Rack of Lamb with Herb Sauce and Pan Fried Grit Cake. Gordon says the dish is badly executed and “confused fusion.” Aaron says the herb sauce makes sense, but Bowen didn’t fully understand the fusion component. Next up is Shayne’s Ethiopian-inspired Chicken Fried Steak with Turmeric Cabbage & Potatoes, Collard Greens and Pan Gravy. Gordon says it’s not Shayne’s strongest plating performance. Aaron thinks there is a lack of seasoning. Tiffany says there is a lack of execution and flavor. Joe says Shayne’s life experience is missing in this dish. The final dish in the bottom three is Bri’s Vietnam-infused Grilled Shrimp Summer Roll with Grilled Corn & Bell Pepper Filling, Carrot & Cabbage Slaw and Peanut Butter Gravy. Gordon calls it visually “bizarre.” The slaw tastes nice, but it does not go with gravy. Tiffany says gravy doesn’t go with a summer roll. Aaron likes her usage of herbs. Joe says the dish looks bad and it tastes how it looks.

9:01 p.m. — The judges take time to deliberate and decide the cook going home in 16th place is Shayne. The 18-year old was beaten by a “lack of experience” and Gordon says it’s obvious the former “MasterChef Junior” contestant was born to cook.