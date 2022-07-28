‘MasterChef’ season 12 episode 9 recap: Who goes home in a ‘Back to Win’ bake off? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Tonight, one chef selects a dessert for each of his or her fellow competitors to bake to perfection. Anything less will force the contestants to face elimination in the all-new “Bake to Win” episode of “MasterChef” airing Wednesday, July 27 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on Fox. Follow along with our “MasterChef” season 12 episode 9 recap below.

Season 12 of “MasterChef” is all about redemption, when All-Star competitors from the last 11 seasons return to the show to see if they have learned from their past mistakes. For the first time ever, “MasterChef” is re-opening the door to some of the most memorable and talented cooks in the competition’s history, including two “Junior Edition” cooks now competing as adults! Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich return as judges.

Meet the Top 20 returning cooks competing in Season 12

8:00 p.m. — Previously, on “MasterChef”! The Top 16 were challenged to cook a delicious Southern fusion dish with global ingredients. Shayne Wells ultimately failed to impress the judges and the 18-year old was sent back to Spring, Texas in 16th place after finishing 3rd on Season 5 of “Junior Edition.” Meanwhile, Christian Green won the challenge, earning an immunity pin for tonight. But enough about last week, let’s see who can impress the judges tonight!

8:06 p.m. — The Top 15 enter the MasterChef kitchen and see a display of beautiful desserts. Christian is safe up on the balcony while Gordon explains the challenge. The chefs will choose one incredible dessert and replicate it perfectly. The cooks who come closest to nailing their dessert will have a chance to win the immunity pin. Those who fail could be eliminated. But there is one more twist — Christian will pick the order the chef-testants choose their desserts. The order is: Willie Mike, Shelly Flash, Tommy Walton, Bowen Li, Shanika Patterson, Amanda Saab, Dara Yu, Brandi Mudd, Bri Baker, Gabriel Lewis, Emily Hallock, Fred Chang, Michael Silverstein and Derrick Fox. Christian admits that he chose the order based on who he feels the least threatened by. Clearly he’s the most threatened by Derrick (there’s a bit of a rivalry there).

8:10 p.m. — Christian and Derrick do a lot of trash talking to each other. Christian says, “There can only be one alpha male in this kitchen, and that’s me!” Derrick responds, “Okay, we’ll see.” It’s getting heated! But Derrick is barking up the wrong tree this week because Christian is safe. The chef-testants now have 90 minutes to replicate these stunning desserts. Their time starts now! Dara looks excited and says baking is her comfort zone. However, the first dessert she served a few weeks ago landed her in the bottom three. Brandi is level-headed, saying people shouldn’t get their feelings hurt over Christian’s choices. If you’re a MasterChef you should be able to cook anything! But Derrick is upset he has a dessert that is one of Gordon’s signatures.

8:15 p.m. — Aaron says if the contestants shine this week, they’ll be one to watch. Pastry is no joke! Aaron would pick the passion fruit coconut cake if he were competing. Joe is confused why Shelly picked something so difficult. She doesn’t bake much and she selected one of the most technically challenging desserts to make. Tommy looks a little stressed about the time constraints of this contest. He’s used to taking his sweet time.

8:25 p.m. — Shelly is STRESSING. That dough needs to get in the oven, but she’s having issues getting the texture right. She should have had an easy go of it this week, but she really made things hard for herself. Meanwhile, Willie thinks his cake is about to win him the immunity pin. Bri hopes to show the judges how precise she can be. She needs to redeem herself after landing in the bottom three last week. Gordon thinks Dara is looking confident, but her cake is four layers high and complicated. With 40 minutes remaining, Tommy hasn’t gotten the base of his tart in the oven yet. To make things worse, he put his dough in the glass chiller instead of the refrigerator. It’s completely frozen and cracks when he tries to put it in the baking pan! He’ll have to roll it out and start again.

8:35 p.m. — At this point Gordon is screaming for Tommy to put his tart in the oven. It’s uncomfortable to watch. Meanwhile, Bri almost drops her tart when she pulls it out of the oven. The dough is a little undercooked, but she has no time to spare. She has to add the next layer. Brandi sets the kitchen on fire when she breaks concentration and her parchment paper goes into flames. These cooks are are completely overwhelmed with 10 minutes to go. Brandi is in tears as Gordon tells her, “Keep it together. Don’t give up.” Time is up! Who will survive this brutal bake off?

8:45 p.m. — The judges survey the kitchen and decide which three desserts look the best. Up first is Michael with his Hazelnut Ricotta Cake with Chocolate Ganache and Candied Hazelnuts. Gordon calls it “visually stunning.” Great height and great technique. They also taste delicious. Aaron says he can taste 90 minutes of work. Joe says he was “spot on” in replicating the look, but the dessert could have been more moist. Up next is Dara with her Berry Chiffon Cake with Blueberry Swiss Buttercream. Visually, Dara’s cake looks slightly better than the original she is replicating! But are the layers even inside? Gordon cuts the cake open to reveal utter perfection. Gordon calls it “delicious, airy and light.” Aaron says the frosting isn’t overly sweet and the dessert is “unreal.” Joe calls it “perfection.” The last dessert being highlighted tonight is Amanda’s Coconut Passionfruit Cake with Swiss Buttercream and Passionfruit Curd. “It’s absolutely gorgeous,” says Gordon. Aaron is blown away. Joe calls it “delicious” and “close to the original.”

8:46 p.m. — The judges talk things over and decide the winner of this challenge is Dara! She will claim an immunity pin to keep her safe next week.

8:59 p.m. — Next, the judges call forward the bottom three dishes. Tommy is first with his Lemon Meringue Tart with Pate Sucree Crust. Gordon notices the cracked crust and says it looks underbaked. Aaron mentions that the meringue is not precisely placed on the tart. Joe cuts a piece and reveals the pastry is “completely raw.” Gordon says, “You missed the mark.” Next up is Shelly’s Napoleon with Vanilla Pastry Cream Raspberries and White Chocolate Glaze. Gordon says, “They look a mess!” The pastry is cooked quite nice, it’s just ugly. Joe says the cream was okay, but he doesn’t understand why Shelly chose the most difficult dessert. “Life is hard enough, don’t hurt yourself,” he advises. The final dessert in the bottom three is Bri’s Strawberry Pistachio Tart. This is Bri’s second week in a row at the bottom and Brandi is breathing a huge sigh of relief. Gordon says, “Visually I’m in a little bit of a shock. It’s so pale and underbaked.” Joe says it tastes better than it looks. Aaron calls the cream “delicious.” Gordon disagrees and thinks it’s completely inedible.

9:01 p.m. — The judges take a moment to decide who should go home. Gordon says Shelly’s tastes the best and she took the biggest risk. Joe said Bri’s tasted good, it was just raw. Tommy’s dish was raw and runny. The chef-testant being eliminated tonight is Tommy. The 59-year old from Chicago described this week as “a cascade of disaster.”