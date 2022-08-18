‘MasterChef’ season 12 episodes 12 and 13 recap: Two home cooks are sent packing in ‘Tag Team/GrubHub Challenge’ double episode [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

As the top 12 chefs approach the halfway point in the competition, they’re challenged to a tag-team cook-off. They’re tasked with choosing a partner and cooking three menu items from Gordon Ramsay’s Michelin-starred restaurants, taking turns against the clock. Next, in order to secure a spot in the top 10, the remaining chefs partner with GrubHub to elevate a traditional take-out dish into a gourmet concoction in the all-new “Tag Team/GrubHub Challenge” double episode of “MasterChef” airing Wednesday, Aug. 17 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on Fox.

Season 12 of “MasterChef” is all about redemption, when All-Star competitors from the last 11 seasons return to the show to see if they have learned from their past mistakes. For the first time ever, “MasterChef” is re-opening the door to some of the most memorable and talented cooks in the competition’s history, including two “Junior Edition” cooks now competing as adults. Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich join Ramsay on the judging panel.

Meet the Top 20 returning cooks competing in Season 12

8:00 p.m. — Previously, on “MasterChef”! Season 3 champ Christine Ha returned and tasked the Top 13 chefs with creating a Michelin-starred Vietnamese dish. Bri Baker found herself at the bottom for the third time this season and the 27-year old was sent back to Dallas in 13th place after finishing 8th on Season 10. Meanwhile, Michael Silverstein won the mystery box challenge along with an immunity pin for this week. But enough about last week’s episode, let’s see who can impress the judges tonight!

8:05 p.m. — The infamous Tag Team challenge is back with a big twist. The home cooks will have to cook three of Gordon’s signature dishes. Michael will retain his safety pin tonight for winning last week’s challenge, but he’s still going to be cooking to make sure the teams are even. So what are they cooking? Mushroom Risotto for the appetizer, Beef Wellington as the main course and a Tarte Tatin for dessert. Here are the teams: Shanika Patterson & Bowen Li, Dara Yu & Fred Chang, Amanda Saab & Willie Mike, Brandi Mudd & Christian Green, Emily Hallock & Gabriel Lewis and Derrick Fox & Michael Silverstein. Let’s go!

8:15 p.m. — Joe advises people on the side to make their voices heard and people cooking to keep their ears open. Communication is key. Shanika pledges to put her ego to the side and let Bowen’s frazzled personality slide. Gabriel admits he doesn’t like Emily’s communication style because she screams a lot, but he’s determined to focus on himself. Brandi knows Christian is loud and aggressive and just hopes he will listen to her. It’s an interesting combination of cooks! 10 minutes pass and the first exchange takes place. So far, Bowen seems to be the worst communicator and he and Shanika appear to be on the chopping block early.

8:25 p.m. — Gordon screams that teams have got to get their Wellingtons wrapped. As Bowen runs to the refrigerator, Gordon sneaks over to Shanika and says, “You know he doesn’t listen very well.” Yikes! Is Bowen heading home tonight? Over at Willie & Amanda’s station, Joe seems concerned that they’ve started the risotto before the Wellington. The Wellington definitely takes longer to cook. Another switch takes place. The judges comment that the strongest teams appear to be Brandi & Christian and Derrick & Michael. Gordon adds Dara & Fred to the mix, saying they should be a “match made in heaven.”

8:35 p.m. — Fred & Dara are having a lot of trouble wrapping the Wellington. Dara is freaking out. Fred remains calm, but he’s creating a very ugly dish in the process. With 30 minutes to go, every team has their Wellingtons in the oven except for Amanda & Willie. While Shanika starts prep on the risotto, she’s finally lost her cool with Bowen and aggressively tells him to calm down. Later, Gordon comments that Derrick’s Wellington looks “exceptional.” At last, time runs out and the teams get each of their courses plated. Some pairs look happier than others.

8:40 p.m. — This week each team will be looked over by the judges in depth. First up, Amanda & Willie are called forward. Joe says the risotto is overcooked and “too condensed.” Gordon thinks the risotto is “subpar.” The Wellington “looks like a loaf of bread.” The meat is great, but the pastry is raw. On the tarte, the pairs were placed upside down, but Gordon calls it “delicious.” Dessert is their strongest course. Next up is Derrick & Michael. The risotto looks beautiful and tastes like it’s been nurtured and loved. Aaron wishes there were more potatoes with the Wellington, but the Wellington itself looks great. The meat is “cooked beautifully,” but the pastry is way too thick. As for the tarte, Aaron is super jazzed. Gordon says he would serve it in his flagship restaurant tonight.

8:45 p.m. — Dara & Fred are up next. Joe says the risotto looks good, but the stock is bland. Aaron says their Wellington is huge and looks like a turtle. Joe says the seasoning is good and the mash are good. Gordon points out that pastry is too thick and raw. As for dessert, the caramel is too liquidy and the pears are undercooked. Aaron says they should have cooked the water out of the pears. Next up is Brandi & Christian. Gordon loves Christian’s plating of the risotto. Joe says it tastes like a risotto he would eat at his mother’s house. Gordon says the Wellington doesn’t look good, but the seasoning is on point. The pastry is too thick and slightly undercooked. The tarte is slightly undercooked as well.

8:55 p.m. — Shanika & Bowen are up next. Joe says, “This is what risotto is supposed to look like.” He has multiple bites. Gordon calls this “textbook” and Joe says it’s the best risotto of the night. Next, Aaron says the Wellington is the closest one to Chef Gordon’s as far as appearance goes. Joe says it’s as close to eating at Gordon’s restaurant as they could get. And the tarte? Aaron calls it “inviting” and Gordon calls it “delicious,” trailing only Derrick & Michael’s dessert. The final dishes of the night belong to Emily & Gabriel. Joe says the risotto doesn’t have the elegance he’s looking for and it’s missing flavor. The Wellington is appealing visually, but Joe says it’s a bit overcooked. As for their dessert, the pears are undercooked and upside down. Gordon says the caramel is delicious, but the pears are hard. Aaron says the pears are so bad that he can’t enjoy the pastry.

9:00 p.m. — The judges take some time to deliberate. For the first time this season, two people will win immunity pins for the next challenge. The top two teams are Derrick & Michael and Shanika & Bowen. The winners who receive two immunity pins are Shanika and Bowen! Next, the worst teams of the night are Dara & Fred and Emily & Gabriel. Gordon says Emily & Gabriel were missing a voice tonight. Dara & Fred had lackluster dishes, but they weren’t the worst. The individual leaving “MasterChef” tonight is Gabriel. Gordon says he doesn’t see a spark in the 24-year old. But that’s just one half of tonight’s double episode! Who will go next?

9:10 p.m. — Part two of tonight’s double episode begins with the Top 11 receiving news they’ll be teaming up with GrubHub to elevate some of the most requested delivery items in the country. The winner of this challenge will win a coveted immunity pin and join Shanika and Bowen in the Top 10. Each chef steps up and grabs a random takeout bag containing the dish they’ll have to elevate. They have 45 minutes. Ready, set, go!

9:30 p.m. — As time winds down Fred looks to really be struggling with his potstickers. Derrick is also sweating, wondering if his lobster will be finished before the clock runs out. It’s a high risk high reward. These two could either land in the Top 3 or the Bottom 3. Time is up and it’s time for the judges to circle the kitchen.

9:49 p.m. — The first dish the judges would like to taste is Michael’s Korean-Style Ramyun with Grilled BBQ Shrimp. Aaron calls the presentation “clever.” Gordon thinks the dish is “delicious” and Aaron calls the broth “award-winning.” Joe likes the intensity, but isn’t sure he could eat a whole bowl of it. Next up is Dara’s Indian Butter Chicken with Spiced Basmati Rice, Garlic Butter Chapati and Cucumber & Mint Raita. Gordon calls it “inviting” before gushing that it’s “absolutely delicious” and he loves the spicy rice more than anything. Aaron loves the boldness in her approach. Joe says this could be served at any of his favorite Indian restaurants. Finally, the biggest risk of the night is Derrick’s Lobster En Croute with Aji Amarillo Hollandaise. Gordon cuts it open and the lobster is cooked beautifully. Gordon calls the hollandaise “impeccable.” Joe says it’s a dish that “swings for the fences.”

9:50 p.m. — The judges take some time to deliberate and decide the winner of tonight’s challenge is…Derrick! He receives an immunity pin for next week.

9:59 p.m. — It’s now time to look at the worst two dishes of the evening. First ups is Fred’s Italian Meatball Potstickers with charred Tomato Relish and Parmesan Crisp. Gordon says it looks dry. Joe says it’s “wrong on so many levels.” Aaron says there is zero seasoning in the filling. Gordon says, “It doesn’t make sense. It doesn’t taste good.” The final dish the judges want to taste tonight is Willie’s Chicken & Rice Meatballs with Apricot & Plum Sauce and Charred Vegetables. Aaron is “completely perplexed by this dish.” Joe says it tastes like Willie deep fried some Chinese leftovers and instead of elevating the dish, he sunk it. Gordon thinks it’s simply “bizarre.”

10:00 p.m. — The judges take time to deliberate and decide the person leaving tonight is Fred. The 26-year old from Redondo Beach goes home in 11th place saying, “Despite getting sent home, I feel happy just to have even done this.”