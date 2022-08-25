‘MasterChef’ season 12 episodes 14 and 15 recap: Which cooks can’t take the heat in ‘Gas Station Gourmet/Winner’s Mystery Box’ double elimination? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Keeping up with culinary trends and tapping into nostalgia, Gordon Ramsay brings a new challenge to the kitchen. The Top 10 chefs are tasked with elevating traditional gas station and road trip snacks into gourmet dishes. Then, the Top Nine chefs are faced with another Winner’s Mystery Box challenge, this time from “MasterChef 9” winner Gerron Hurt. With no more immunity pins up for grabs, each contestant must create a dish that packs heat using an assortment of chilis and peppers in the all-new “Gas Station Gourmet/Winner’s Mystery Box – Gerron Hurt” episode of “MasterChef” airing Wednesday, Aug. 24 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on Fox.

Season 12 of “MasterChef” is all about redemption, when All-Star competitors from the last 11 seasons return to the show to see if they have learned from their past mistakes. For the first time ever, “MasterChef” is re-opening the door to some of the most memorable and talented cooks in the competition’s history, including two “Junior Edition” cooks now competing as adults. Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich join Ramsay on the judging panel.

8:00 p.m. — Previously, on “MasterChef”! As the top 12 chefs approached the halfway point in the competition, they were challenged to a tag-team cook-off. They chose a partner and cooked three menu items from Gordon’s Michelin-starred restaurants, taking turns against the clock. The duo of Emily Hallock and Gabriel Lewis landed at the bottom, but it was Gabriel the judges sent home after telling him he lacked a voice. Next, in order to secure a spot in the top 10, the remaining chefs partnered with GrubHub to elevate a traditional take-out dish into a gourmet concoction. Fred Chang was sent packing while Derrick Fox won the challenge along with an immunity pin for this week. But enough about last week’s episode, let’s see who can impress the judges tonight!

8:07 p.m. — The Top 10 enter the MasterChef kitchen and are told they’ll be elevating gas station snacks. Gordon demonstrates by using some pretzels and salty snacks to crust a fish filet, then partners it with rice, spinach and pickles. It looks tasty! As the winner of the last challenge, Derrick gets to rest easy up on the balcony. The rest of the contestants have 45 minutes and must use at least three gas station ingredients. Let’s go!

8:10 p.m. — Christian Green admits to being out of his element and this challenge terrifies him. He’s making a Gummy Bear beer sauce as part of his dish which sounds a little gross, but I guess we’ll see what happens! Amanda Saab she’s “definitely a snack girl” and she’s excited to use them in an elevated dish. Emily is crusting some chicken with chips, slightly copying Gordon’s demo. Gordon says, “Tonight, you cannot afford to play it simple.” Shanika Patterson is looking confident, stating her dish inspired by her mother and won’t lack flavor.

8:30 p.m. — Michael Silverstein is taking a risk by making a chocolate lava cake. That’s a lot to put together in 45 minutes and he’s struggling. With about 20 minutes remaining he finally gets the cake in the oven. Meanwhile, Willie Mike is elevating a chicken pot pie with some cheese puffs. Joe is skeptical about a pot pie being an “elevated dish” and reminds Willie he’s never won an immunity pin. Joe and Aaron both look completely perplexed by whatever Brandi Mudd is up to, saying, “You have a lot going on here, Brandi.” Over at Dara Yu’s station, Gordon says her dessert sounds delicious and remarks, “Wow, you have been pushing it.” He looks proud of the former “MasterChef Junior” runner-up.

8:35 p.m. — Michael opens his oven to check on his lava cakes and realizes that his oven is off! With nine minutes remaining, Michael basically has chocolate soup. Yikes! His only option is to crank the temperature to 500 and cross his fingers. Can he really cook these cakes in about five minutes? Time expires and the chefs put their hands in the air. It’s time to find out who survives and who goes home. The judges circulate the kitchen, looking for the best and worst of the night.

8:45 p.m. — The first dish in the Top 3 for this challenge is Bowen Li’s Pork Katsu Cordon-Bleu with Sweet Potato Fries and Cherry-Cola Glaze. Gordon says it looks like something out of a gastropub. The sauce is “really sweet” and could use heat. Joe says crusting the pork chop with potato chips was “brilliant.” Next up is Christian’s Crusted Corn Chip Snapper with Herb Roasted Potatoes and Gummy-Bear Beer Chili Sauce. The crust on the snapper is “exceptional,” but the Gummy-Bear Beer Chili Sauce is an “absolute showstopper.” Joe asks if Christian could make skittles risotto. The final dish in the top three is Shanika’s Ranch Tortilla Crusted Snapper with Lemon-Lime Soda Avocado Puree and Lemon-Lime Herb Sauce. Joe says it looks “flavorful” and “light.” Shanika gets emotional when talking about her mom cooking snapper every weekend when Shanika was a little girl. The judges call her dish “delicious,” “refreshing” and “cooked beautifully.”

8:46 p.m. — The judges take a few minutes to decide the winner of this challenge. The person with the best dish and the winner of the immunity pin is Christian! This is Christian’s second immunity pin and he has yet to land in the bottom three. But that’s not all! The judges decide they want to give out a second immunity pin to Shanika.

8:59 p.m. — Let’s find out who made the worst dishes of the night. First up is Willie’s Beer-Infused Chicken Pot Pie with Spicy Cheese Puff & Sunflower Seed Crumble. Joe mentions that one of the pot pies has collapsed. Gordon thinks it tastes like a chicken sauce, not a pot pie. Joe thinks it’s too rich and “difficult to eat.” The next dish up for tasting is Brandi’s Spicy Cheese Puff Arepa with Cola Skirt Steak and Fruity Cereal Crema. Aaron says the color is “bizarre” and it doesn’t look elevated. Joe says the arepa “looks and tastes like an orange hockey puck” and he “can’t identify one gas station ingredient.” Gordon says “it just fell flat.” The last dish in the bottom three is Michael’s Chocolate Bar Fondant Cake with Peanut & Potato Chip Crumble, Vanilla Mascarpone Cream and Pretzel Toffee. Gordon says, “It looks terrible.” The sugar is crystalized and “a mess,” but the peanut butter crumble is well elevated. The risk is appreciated, but it was not executed.

9:00 p.m. — The judges deliberate. The first chef going home in tonight’s double episode is Brandi. Gordon says, “Unfortunately tonight, your dish concept just didn’t make sense. And those gas station snacks were not highlighted enough to showcase your talent.” The 33-year old heads back to Irvington, Kentucky in 10th place.

9:05 p.m. — The Top 9 enter the MasterChef kitchen for another contest. Christian and Shanika are both holding immunity pins, so only seven chefs will be cooking in this Winner’s Mystery Box Challenge from Season 9 champ, Gerron Hurt. No more immunity pins will be handed out this season, but Aaron promises there will still be an advantage for this week’s winner.

9:10 p.m. — The chef-testants open up their mystery boxes to reveal a giant pile of chilis. Various chilis from all around the world. Derrick loves spicy food and can’t wait to get started. Emily hates spicy food, so this is her worst nightmare. The contestants have 45 minutes to create hot and spicy dishes using the chilis in Gerron’s mystery box. Dara looks pretty confident inspired by an Indian dish her deceased father would have loved. Bowen is putting “himself” on a plate tonight, making a spicy seafood. He likes burning his mouth when he eats, so this challenge is right up his alley. Derrick wants to stand out by baking a dessert while everyone else cooks a savory dish.

9:30 p.m. — Emily hates spicy food, but it looks like she has everything under control at her cooking station. Willie has been struggling lately, but it looks like he’s exciting Aaron with his dish for this challenge. Michael says being nearly eliminated in the last challenge won’t phase him. He’s ready to win. Gordon and Gerron look intrigued, but confused about whatever Bowen is cooking up. Shanika warns him not to mix caviar into his dish, but Bowen insists, “Never have rules!” Gerron walks over to Dara’s dish and he’s gushing over the smells. She’s looking prime for a Top 3 finish. This 20-year old is killing it this season. Amanda’s Lebanese dish sounds delicious as well, so it will be interesting to see how this all plays out.

9:35 p.m. — With five minutes left on the clock, Derrick realizes his churros are overcooked. Christian revels in Derrick’s failure from the balcony. Time expires and the judges circle around the kitchen to determine who is on top and who is on bottom.

9:45 p.m. — Because there are only seven cooks tonight, the judges will taste all the dishes. First up is Amanda’s Batinjan Harra Grilled Eggplant with Lamb, Peppers, Pomegranate & Crispy Shallots. Aaron says it “looks beautiful.” Joe says the heat level is “perfect.” Next is Derrick’s Churros with Sichuan Peppercorn & Cinnamon Dust with Thai Chili Chocolate Sauce. Gordon gives him kudos for attempting a dessert. The churros themselves are too crispy, they should be fluffy. The chocolate is “delicious” but overall Derrick “missed the mark.” Aaron thinks the dish is “interesting” but the churros are all wrong. Joe calls him “disappointing.” The third dish of the night is Willie’s Crawfish & Shrimp Étouffée with Jalapeno Cornbread. Visually it looks “plain,” but the spice is delicious. Aaron calls it a “stroke of genius.” Joe likes the flavor a lot.

9:50 p.m. — Bowen is next with his Seafood Stuffed Pepper with Mofongo Mashed Plantain Cake. Gordon says, “It just looks weird.” Joe asks, “You cooked the caviar?” When Bowen answers, “Yes,” Joe adds, “That’s where the problems begin.” Gordon says it’s “so hot” and tastes very strange. “The filling inside is a little bit bizarre” and it’s like “ball bearings in your mouth.” Joe says, “Cooking caviar is an amateur mistake.” Next up is Michael’s Spice-Rubbed Hanger Steak with Carrot Salad, Habanero Harissa Sauce and Feta & Eggplant Puree. Gordon calls it a “smart combination” and Joe says “it’s firing on all cylinders.” Aaron thinks it has a “beautiful contrast.”

9:58 p.m. — Dara is next, serving up Potato & Pea Samosas with Tomato Chili Chutney and Serrano Mint Chutney. Gordon thinks it looks like a “perfect appetizer.” Joe says it is a great use of spice and great use of flavor. Aaron says it makes his palate “dance.” Gordon says the dough could be a touch thinner, but it’s a good dish. Last up is Emily’s Shrimp Fra Diavolo with Spicy Tomato & Pancetta Pasta with Calabrian Chili Oil. Gordon thinks it looks restaurant quality, but does it taste as good as it looks? Joe says it’s “top notch” and “textbook.” Aaron says the shrimp is well-seasoned and she made “smart choices.” Gordon says the dish has “finesse” and she should use these ingredients more often.

10:00 p.m. — The judges deliberate and decide Amanda and Emily cooked the best dishes “by far,” but the winner of a huge advantage in the next challenge is Emily. The two cooks that completely missed the mark are Bowen and Derrick, but the person leaving tonight is Bowen. Gordon says the 29-year old “has a bright, exciting future.”