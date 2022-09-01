‘MasterChef’ season 12 episodes 16 and 17 recap: It’s a bloodbath as 3 go home in ‘The Wall/Restaurant Takeover – Spago’ [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Tonight, the Top 8 chefs are paired together and tasked with communicating on opposite sides of a wall to create identical dishes with a double elimination on the line. Then, after two are sent packing, the Top 6 must take over Chef Wolfgang Puck’s kitchen at the famous Spago restaurant in Los Angeles, and uphold its renowned reputation in the special two-hour “The Wall/Restaurant Takeover – Spago” episode of “MasterChef” airing Wednesday, Aug. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on Fox.

Meet the Top 20 returning cooks competing in Season 12

Season 12 of “MasterChef” is all about redemption, when All-Star competitors from the last 11 seasons return to the show to see if they have learned from their past mistakes. For the first time ever, “MasterChef” is re-opening the door to some of the most memorable and talented cooks in the competition’s history, including two “Junior Edition” cooks now competing as adults. Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich return to the judging panel.

The Top 8 chef-testants for Season 12 are Amanda Saab, Christian Green, Dara Yu, Derrick Fox, Emily Hallock, Michael Silverstein, Shanika Patterson and Willie Mike.

8:00 p.m. — Previously, on “MasterChef”! The Top 10 chefs were tasked with elevating traditional gas station and road trip snacks into gourmet dishes. Brandi Mudd was sent home for serving Spicy Cheese Puff Arepa with Cola Skirt Steak and Fruity Cereal Crema that Joe said, “looks and tastes like an orange hockey puck.” Then, the Top Nine chefs were faced with another Winner’s Mystery Box challenge, this time from “MasterChef 9” champ Gerron Hurt. Bowen Li turned in his apron after serving Seafood Stuffed Pepper with Mofongo Mashed Plantain Cake that Gordon said was like “ball bearings in your mouth.” But enough about last week’s episode, let’s see who can impress the judges tonight!

8:05 p.m. — The Top 8 chefs are paired together and tasked with communicating on opposite sides of a wall to create identical dishes. The cooks on the losing team will BOTH be eliminated. As the winner of the last challenge, Emily gets to pick the teams. Here they are: Emily & Michael, Dara & Shanika, Christian & Willie and Amanda & Derrick.

8:10 p.m. — The judges are expecting fully plated, Michelin star dishes from everyone. Prior to cooking they will get five minutes in the pantry. Their 60 minutes starts now! Teams run to the pantry and discuss their menus. The teams of Dara & Shanika and Amanda & Derrick seem the least cohesive, based on early observation. Gordon kicks everyone out of the pantry and it’s time to get cookin’!

8:15 p.m. — Emily’s choice of Michael as a teammate is seen as a “defensive” move by the judges. She thinks he’s a great cook and will work well with her. Meanwhile, she clearly wants to sabotage Derrick and Amanda, both of whom are big threats with very different communication styles. Gordon thinks pairing Willie and Christian was a silly move because they’re both from the South and share a flavor profile. Joe says the surprise success of the night will be Dara and Shanika, but Gordon thinks Dara panics too much. Meanwhile, it’s early in cooking prep and Emily and Michael are already way off course.

8:25 p.m. — The judges circle the room to see what everyone is cooking. Joe and Aaron are surprised to learn from Shanika that Dara is taking the lead on their dish. Shanika says a chef has to be able to lead and listen, and that’s what she is here to prove. She also says Emily made a huge mistake pairing them together. Down the line, Derrick is also confident, but wonders why Emily didn’t pick him as her partner when he’s always on the winning team. “My communication is amazing,” he boasts. Aaron chuckles when he gets to Christian’s station and sees him chucking potatoes over the wall at his partner Willie. Christian says the last time they worked together on Season 5, Willie was eliminated. This is a redemption for them.

8:35 p.m. — I’ve never seen Christian so happy in a team challenge as he is with Willie. He’s thrilled to have him as a partner and you can tell he is really enjoying this partnership. His voice is also about 3 octaves higher than normal. Willie thinks this is hilarious. Meanwhile, the judges are flabbergasted when they see Derrick slicing his duck with 15 minutes left on the clock. There goes all the juice! Next, Gordon warns Dara that while she’s basically finished plating, Shanika hasn’t even begun. Teamwork! The plating looks like the most stressful part of this entire challenge. It’s difficult to make things look identical from across the wall. I’m loving watching the leader come out of Dara though. “Come on Shanika!” she screams. The clock expires and it’s time for the moment of truth.

8:45 p.m. — The cooks all bring forward their dishes, covered by a silver lid. Each teammate will lift their lid together, revealing if their plates match or not. Christian & Willie are first with their Cajun Blackened Pork Chop with Blood Orange White Wine Sauce, Buttery Creamy Potato and Swiss Chard. The dishes look as close to identical as I can imagine. The judges are impressed. But how is the taste? Gordon says aesthetically, they used different plates. That’s the only mistake, visually. As for the pork chop, Christian’s is perfect and Willie’s is slightly overcooked, but the mashed potatoes on each dish taste identical. Joe says it’s “really good.” Next up is Dara and Shanika with their Blackened Trout with Salsa Verde, Roasted Corn and Sautéed Mushrooms. Their plates look similar, but Gordon says it’s not Michelin-level. “It looks like something straight out of your first year of culinary school,” he says. Joe says they taste exactly the same. The trout is cooked well, but over seasoned. Aaron says they should have never left the stems on the shiitake mushrooms.

8:55 p.m. — Next up are Emily & Michael with their Crispy Skin Salmon with English Pea Puree, White Asparagus and Preserved Lemon Vinaigrette. Gordon says “it looks beautiful.” Emily’s salmon is cooked beautifully, but there’s too much puree on both dishes. Aaron appreciates the concept without the off-putting vinaigrette. Joe calls Michael’s dish “bitter.” Last up are Derrick & Amanda with their Crispy Skin Duck with Moroccan-Style Couscous, Romanesco and Blood Orange Gastrique. Gordon says the issue for him is the color is all wrong. Also, it looks like the duck is bleeding. “It does not work,” he criticizes. From a flavor standpoint, the duck is well-seasoned. Derrick’s couscous is under seasoned and both of them made sauce that tastes like cough syrup. Joe says, “There’s nothing that would interest me to eat this.”

9:00 p.m. — The judges take a moment to discuss the results. Christian & Willie are named the winners of this challenge. Next, Emily & Michael are declared safe. The last team to be saved is Dara & Shanika. That means Derrick & Amanda have been eliminated. I am shocked! I really expected Derrick to win this season. Amanda breaks down in tears. Everyone is sad to see these two go home. Gordon says, “Tonight you were taken down by the wrong dish.”

9:05 p.m. — The remaining six chefs will put the reputation of Wolfang Puck’s famed Spago restaurant on the line. Wolfgang says he wants to see “real professionalism” and he expects “only the best.” The judges picked the teams in advance. Team captains will be the winners of the last challenge, Christian and Willie. Christian’s Red Team will include Emily and Dara. Willie’s Blue team will include Shanika and Michael. Let’s go!

9:10 p.m. — Tonight each team will be cooking two entrees and two appetizers. They must meet the impeccable standards of Chef Puck. He demonstrates the proper way to make the first appetizer of Crispy Scale Bass with Glazed Daikon, Bok Choy and Grilled Mushroom Dashi. Next he demonstrates how to cook his Pan Roasted Scallops with Celery Root Puree, Caramelized Pears and Port Brown Butter Sauce. For the entrees they have Duck Breast with Smoked Parsnips and Maitake Mushrooms or Pan Seared Veal Chop with Shelling Beans, Black Garlic and Veal Jus. Gordon promises nothing will leave the kitchen without his approval. For added pressure, one of the guests eating in the dining room will be Wolfgang himself.

9:15 p.m. — The teams split up and Christian immediately gives the Red Team their marching orders. Dara is traumatized from the restaurant takeover challenge on her previous season. The Blue Team looks calm and collected. Customers begin to enter the restaurant and orders eventually flow back into the kitchen. Gordon demands that teams acknowledge each ticket as he calls them out.

9:25 p.m. — Christian is a little worried about Dara on his team. She gets very flustered under pressure and she’s responsible for plating each dish. The first couple of plates go out beautifully. Chef Puck loves the Red Team’s sea bass and the Blue Team’s scallops. So things look equal so far. As the challenge continues, chaos grows in the kitchen. Shanika demands that the Blue Team stop rushing her on the scallops. If they’re not cooked, they can’t serve them. Meanwhile, Dara plates some ice cold sea bass on the Red Team and Gordon throws it across the kitchen. Yikes!

9:35 p.m. — It’s the Blue Team feeling the heat from Gordon now as he yells at Michael, “What are you trying to do? Close down Spago?!” It’s the second time Michael has plated unfinished scallops. Next he swaps out Shanika on scallops. Willie takes over. It’s a complete zoo in this kitchen and I’m not sure which team has the upper hand. The Blue Team is slow and the Red Team is in overdrive and completely frazzled. It’s like they have opposite problems. The good news is that customers seem happy with the food. The Blue Team hits a snag and Gordon tells them to either nominate a new captain or get it together. Determined to remain captain, Willie reorganizes his team before entrees go out.

9:45 p.m. — The Blue Team looks to be working better now as a team. Unfortunately, when they send out the veal to Wolfgang, he says, “It’s fucking raw!” Gordon screams at them, “That’s Wolfgang!” Michael is pissing himself because he’s the one that cooked it. Wolfgang says the Blue Team’s veal the second time around was “perfect,” but the Red Team didn’t need two attempts at theirs. This is a stressful challenge to watch, but the people eating in the dining room all look relaxed and thrilled with their food. Back in the Red Team’s kitchen, Christian forgot to get one fo the ducks cooking, so now he’s in the hot seat. Dara is starting to step up as the leader on this team, which seems like a surprise to everyone. Christian is impressed with her composure under pressure.

9:55 p.m. — The Blue Team sends out some raw ducks, which could sink them at the end of this challenge. Shanika is frustrated at Willie and thinks her and Michael should have taken over. The pressure is getting to Willie and it might finally be his time to go. The Blue Team looks to have just completely unraveled, while the Red Team at least had moments of brilliance. The challenge is over and Wolfgang thinks it will be difficult to pick a winner. Ultimately Christian’s Red Team comes out on top.

10:00 p.m. — Unfortunately someone from the Blue Team will be leaving the competition tonight. Everyone had their faults, but the judges decide it’s time for Willie to go home. Gordon says the Blue Team could have won if Willie would have handed over the responsibility that Michael and Shanika were desperate for. Just five cooks remain in the competition.