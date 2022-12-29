‘Matilda the Musical’ rave reviews: ‘All-time great villain’ Emma Thompson gives ‘masterclass in caricature’

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” hit Netflix on December 25 to rave reviews. The musical fantasy starring Oscar winner Emma Thompson as Miss Agatha Trunchbull and Alisha Weir as the title character is based on the Broadway musical of the same name. The film is directed by Matthew Warchus with a script by Dennis Kelly. Warchus and Kelly brought the stage musical to Broadway in 2011 based on the 1988 novel by Roald Dahl.

This adaptation of their Tony and Oliver award-winning musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and vivid imagination, dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results. The film currently holds a freshness rating of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes with the critics consensus reading, “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical brings the classic story back to the screen with a delightful Emma Thompson, dazzling dancing, and a suitably irascible take on the source material.” Read our full reviews roundup below.

Katie Smith-Wong of Flick Feast notes that “The involvement of the original director and screenwriter means that there are certain creative ties that reflect the film’s faithfulness to the stage show.” She adds, “In an outstanding debut performance, Weir’s confidence as Matilda comes across through her stern stare and vocal delivery. She also possesses a boldness that makes Matilda’s anger and frustration more palpable while her musical pieces show her mischievousness. This, in turn, builds on the fun factor that retains Matilda as a family-friendly production – the articulate dance sequences are performed with aplomb and a confidence that comes from seasoned professionals – who, in the case of Matilda, comes in the form of its young and super-talented ensemble cast.”

Robbie Collin of Daily Telegraph (UK) notes slight changes from the source material. For example, the title character is now an only child, but the changes aren’t a detriment to the film. “Emma Thompson’s performance as this all-time-great villain is a masterclass in caricature. The laser-like glare, the unstoppable bosom-first stride, the one eye that twitches uncontrollably at moments of high tension – every gesture and line delivery feels honed to elicit as many shivers as belly laughs.” The musical numbers shine as well. “Like Dahl’s book, everything in this film, from tenderness to terror, is so exuberant.”

Jennifer Heaton of Next Best Picture notes the multiple iterations of this tale. “Now, with Dahl adaptations and feature film musicals both on a major comeback, it was only a matter of time before Matilda Wormwood found her way onto the silver screen again. For the 2022 version, though, the filmmakers have really honed in on the abuse and despair at the center of its story, refraining from sugar-coating these moments and allowing the emotions to run raw. It’s still a playful and optimistic film at its heart, but having those moments of darkness only makes the catharsis of the victories Matilda and her allies make along the way that much more earned while also highlighting the real-world issue of child abuse in a sensitive and dialogue-opening way.” Heaton continues, “Many have compared Dahl’s novel to Stephen King’s ‘Carrie,’ and Weir’s performance only makes those parallels more apt.” In the end, the film “is a joy from start to finish and certainly deserves to exist as its own thing alongside the DeVito original.”

Matt Rodgers of Flickering Myth writes,“Well, if you’re a fan of Hard Knock Life style over-earnest musical performances then Matilda will be your tempo from the moment the theatrical opening number dials up the colour palette and performances to eleven.” He adds, “So it’s down to the core trio of newcomer Alisha Weir, Lashana Lynch, and the inimitable Emma Thompson to be at the heart of everything that’s good about Matilda.” And they deliver, especially Thompson. “The latter is like a live-action Studio Ghibli character, her prosthetics conjuring up images of Spirited Away‘s Yubaba, while her performance has an air of Dolores Umbridge about it…Bright and breezy like a talent show finale rather than the dark-delight you might have hoped it would be, Matilda‘s overriding message of positivity and respect should be lauded as much as its terrific set of performances. Just keep telling yourself that this one’s for the kids.”

