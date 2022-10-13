Watch Emma Thompson go bad in the ‘Matilda the Musical’ trailer for Netflix

Meet the exception to the rules.

On Thursday, Netflix released the first official full-length trailer for their upcoming musical fantasy comedy-drama film “Matilda the Musical,” which is based on the 1988 children’s novel “Matilda” by Roald Dahl, as well as the 2010 musical adaptation of the book.

It was previously adapted into a film back in 1996, directed by and co-starring Danny DeVito. This new adaptation is directed by Matthew Warchus, from a screenplay by “Black Sea” writer Dennis Kelly.

It stars Alisha Weir, Lashana Lynch, Andrea Riseborough, Stephen Graham, and Emma Thompson. It was produced by Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jon Finn, and Luke Kelly under the production banners of TriStar Pictures, Working Title Films, and The Roald Dahl Story Company.

You can take a look at the trailer here:

“Matilda: The Musical” had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on October 5, and will be released in the United Kingdom on November 25. It will also release in the United States on December 9 on Netflix.

