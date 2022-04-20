Matt Damon and Ben Affleck reunite again to write a movie about Nike and Michael Jordan

It won’t take another 25 years for Matt Damon and Ben Affleck to reunite as screenwriters. The real-life friends and Oscar-winning writing duo will team up for a new project about the Nike executive who helped sign Michael Jordan to an industry-changing shoe contract in the 1980s.

As revealed by The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday night, Affleck and Damon will co-write a film based on Sonny Vaccaro, who was instrumental in getting Jordan to wear Nikes on the basketball court, a union that brought both parties more than $1 billion in revenue. Affleck is set to direct the project and star as eccentric Nike boss Phil Knight. Damon will both co-write the script with Affleck and star as Vaccaro. The project is being set up at Amazon Studios through Skydance Sports.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The story will focus on Vaccarro’s relentless quest to sign Jordan to what was then the third-place shoe company, a journey that took him to Jordan’s parents, and in particular his powerful, dynamic mother, as well as to former coaches, advisors, and friends. Jordan will be a mythic figure hovering above the movie and never seen, even as Vaccarro tries to reach him by gaining access to those close to him and around him.”

Back in 1998, Damon and Affleck won Oscars for co-writing their breakout film, “Good Will Hunting.” But it would be another 25 years before the stars would collaborate again on a screenplay, co-writing alongside Nicole Holofcener the 2021 Ridley Scott drama “The Last Duel.” Speaking about the delay between writing projects last year, Damon said it took him and Affleck a long time to write “Good Will Hunting” because they engaged on the work without a set deadline.

“It’s not like anyone was waiting for it. We were unemployed. We hadn’t ever taken a class on how to structure a screenplay, so structure was definitely not our strong suit. What we really understood were the characters, so we ended up writing thousands of pages of scenes where we’d just make up a scene idea. We’d write that scene and then we crammed it all together into something that looked like a screenplay. Both of us thought it would be so consuming to write together again, we just didn’t bother,” Damon told Entertainment Weekly.

But what the pair realized with “The Last Duel” was that the process could be streamlined, especially because of their decades of knowledge about the film industry.

“I think we just found that having made … like making movies for 30 years, we actually learned something about structure along the way and the process went along a lot faster,” Damon said in another interview with Jimmy Fallon. “And so I think we’ll write a lot more in the future just because it didn’t turn out to be as time-consuming as we thought.”

The current project has no title or release date.

